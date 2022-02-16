Next Genshin Impact banner: Yae Miko release date, time, and 2.5 banner schedule

Genshin Impact 2.5 is coming soon, so Travelers might wish to know more details about the upcoming banners (including the one featuring Yae Miko).

Everbloom Violet (Yae Miko's banner) and the following Epitome Invocation will arrive on February 16, 2022, at 11.00 AM (UTC+8). That's the exact date and time that Genshin Impact 2.5 is scheduled to go live, as its maintenance is expected to start on February 16, 2022, at 6.00 AM (UTC+8).

These banners will end on March 8, 2022, at 17.59, suggesting that the following banners will arrive on the same day or the day after. Currently, Travelers know that Kokomi and Raiden Shogun will have reruns around that time, but nothing has been officially revealed past that.

Yae Miko's release date is at the start of Genshin Impact 2.5, plus other future banner news

The first character banner of this update (Image via miHoYo)

Everbloom Violet contains:

Yae Miko

Diona

Fischl

Thoma

According to miHoYo, this Event Wish's duration is:

"After the Version 2.5 update–2022/03/08 17:59:00"

Genshin Impact 2.5 will be Yae Miko's debut as a playable character. It's worth noting that the "After the Version 2.5 update" is scheduled to be 11:00 AM (UTC+8), but there is always the possibility that maintenance could last longer.

Similarly, Yae Miko's Story Quest will be playable in this version update. It will require:

1 Story Key

Chapter II, Act III: Omnipresence Over Mortals

Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter Chapter: Act II: Transient Dreams

The first weapon banner of this update (Image via miHoYo)

This Epitome Invocation contains:

Kagura's Verity

Primordial Jade Cutter

Wavebreaker's Fin

Sacrificial Sword

Rainslasher

Eye of Perception

The Stringless

Kagura's Verity is a brand-new 5-star Catalyst designed to work exceptionally well with Yae Miko. Travellers can use the Epitomized Path mechanic or the Primordial Jade Cutter.

This Event Wish duration is the same as Yae Miko's banner:

"After the Version 2.5 update–2022/03/08 17:59:00"

Other upcoming banners

Raiden Shogun and Kokomi were seen as a part of Phase 2 (Image via miHoYo)

The specific details about Raiden Shogun and Kokomi's reruns haven't been officially released yet. All players know from miHoYo's words that Raiden Shogun and Kokomi will have reruns in the second phase of Genshin Impact 2.5.

If the previous banners end on March 8, 2022, at 17.59, these reruns will either happen shortly after on the same day or the day after. There is no official news on their release dates. Some banners have started a minute after the last one ended, while others began the next day, hence the estimations.

No credible Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks detail who the 4-star characters are on their reruns or the weapons for their concurrent Epitome Invocation. There will likely be new leaks or official information on Kokomi and Raiden Shogun's reruns in the upcoming weeks.

Until then, Travelers should enjoy the Genshin Impact 2.5 as it launches on February 16, 2022, at an expected time of 11.00 AM (UTC+8).

