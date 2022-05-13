Next Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss disorder to remain unchanged, official statement revealed

Genshin Impact has officially delayed the release of patch 2.7 due to the project's progress being hampered by a severe pandemic situation in Shanghai. Instead, patch 2.6 was extended with Phase III.

The latest official announcement has brought new information about the Spiral Abyss and Blessing of the Abyssal Moon. It appears that with the upcoming reset of Spiral Abyss, the abyss disorder will remain unchanged and will be repeated again. The Spiral Abyss will loopback and continue to use the Sheet Ice Moon blessing for the upcoming phase.

Here is everything players need to know about the latest official statement about the Spiral Abyss made in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Blessing of Abyssal Moon to stay unchanged in the next Spiral Abyss cycle

On May 12, an official notice was published on Genshin Impact. The official notice announced that the enemy line-up for the upcoming Sprial Abyss reset will remain the same for the second half of May.

The Spiral Abyss is scheduled to reset on May 16 and no adjustments will be made to the enemy line-up. Additionally, the notice also mentioned the next Blessing of the Abyssal Moon and its effect. Unsurprisingly, Genshin Impact officials have decided to repeat the blessing from the previous Spiral Abyss cycle.

The next Blessing of the Abyssal Moon, called the Sheet Ice Moon, will be repeated in the next cycle of Spiral Abyss. Here is a quick rundown of the effects of the Sheet Ice Moon blessing:

Opponent will be afflicted with a status called Mark of Ending when hit by character's normal attacks.

The status will deal True DMG after 10 seconds and will be removed.

When an opponent with a Mark of Ending is hit by another normal attack, the True DMG of Mark of Ending increases.

The damage can be increased up to nine times.

With the Sheet Ice Moon as the next blessing for the Abyssal Moon, speculations suggest that it will be followed by Snap-Rain Moon and Iris Moon for the upcoming lunar phases in Spiral Abyss.

The effects of Snap-Rain Moon and Iris Moon's blessing are:

Snap-Rain Moon

When opponents take damage from normal attacks, the character's normal attacks damage will increase by 12% for next 5 seconds.

This blessing can be stacked up to 5 times with each stack having its own independant timer.

The blessing effect can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds

Effects of Snap-Rain Moon blessing (Image via Genshin Impact)

Iris Moon

When opponent takes damage from normal attack, physical or elemental resistance of the opponent will decrease by 6% for next 5 seconds.

This blessing can be stacked up to 7 times.

All the stacks will have their independent timers.

Reduction in resistance of different type will co-exist.

Effects of Iris Moon blessing (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is everything players need to know about the official announcement made about the Spiral Abyss. They have tons of time to prepare their teams accordingly since every blessing will last for 14 days before it changes. Hence, this way, they will be able to 36 stars the Spiral Abyss.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul