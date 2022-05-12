7 tips for Genshin Impact beginners to make progress easily

With each update on Genshin Impact, a new wave of beginners join the game. However, when all of the game's earlier features are coupled with the newly upgraded ones, it's simple for new players to become confused.

From using Resin, gathering Oculus for the Statue of the Seven, and the requirement of lots of materials to be collected, beginners have many things to learn about the game. This article will lead new players of Genshin Impact to progress in the game more easily.

Top 7 things to do in Genshin Impact for beginners

1) Complete Daily Commissions

Complete Daily Commissions for Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

After achieving Adventure Rank 12 in Genshin Impact, players can speak with Katheryne at the Mondstadt Adventurer's Guild. After each daily reset, Travelers can earn four commissions from her, each with different rewards but with one crucial currency: Primogems.

It is advised that players do them as often as possible. These rewards are valuable items and dish out a decent amount of experience to increase Adventure Rank, both of which are required to progress further in the game.

2) Get free Xiangling from the beginner's Event

Complete Floor 3 of Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Most of the top characters in Genshin Impact can only be acquired from gacha, with Xiangling as an exception. She is one of the game's strongest Pyro characters and can be obtained by beating the third floor of Spiral Abyss. It is a domain in the southeast of Mondstadt city.

To complete the third floor of the Abyss, the players' team needs to consist of characters above level 40-45 (for a higher winning percentage). While it may sound hard, new players should set this as their primary objective. After all, Xiangling can be utilized in various amazing team combinations and deals a lot of damage even in the end game.

3) Use all the Resin

Resin counter can be seen on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Most new Genshin Impact players may miss this mechanic. Resin is akin to energy in other games. It recharges in a few hours and can be utilized for various tasks. The current Resin quantity may be viewed in the upper right corner when looking at the map.

When using Resin for Ley Lines or Domains, players are advised to utilize it whenever it is available. It is critical for Travelers to keep their Resin from being capped and to keep it recharging.

4) Unlock the Statue of the Seven

Statue of the Seven in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

Statues of the Seven can be seen scattered on the map, and Genshin Impact players can activate them by interacting with the monuments. Unlocking the statue will light up the map, making it clear to new players where they are going.

In addition, Travelers can also teleport to any of the available Statues of the Seven to heal their characters. This way, they can conserve food for more emergency usage, such as during the battle. However, keep in mind that the amount of healing from the statue is limited. Players can increase the HP pool by upgrading the Status of the Seven with the Oculus they have collected.

5) Gather Anemoculus and Geoculus

Genshin Impact players will frequently come across many Anemoculi and Geoculi when exploring the map or finishing a specific quest. They are recommended to collect them right away or at least make a mark to gather them later.

These Oculi can be used to upgrade their Statues of the Seven. Upgrading these monuments boosts the player's stamina and gives them valuable rewards like Mora and Adventure Experience. There is also Electroculi for Electro Archon's Statue of the Seven. However, gamers can only collect this in Inazuma, which will require a significant amount of time to reach.

6) Upgrade Reputation Level

Mondstadt Reputation Level (Image via HoYoverse)

Each nation's Reputation (also known as City Reputation) is a growth mechanism in Genshin Impact. Players can gain Reputation EXP by completing bounties, requests, world exploration, and hidden quests.

Some of the notable rewards when increasing their Reputation Level are recipes, crafting blueprints, forging blueprints, name cards, and Wind Gliders. In addition, Reputation tasks that refresh weekly and provide tons of Mora can be completed even if Reputation is maxed, unlike the Frostbearing Tree.

7) Complete events for exclusive rewards

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Help Nazafarin conduct her research by making seasonings according to the recipes provided to obtain rewards!



〓Event Duration〓

2022/05/14 - 2022/06/07



More Info

hoyolab.com/article_pre/72…



#Genshinlmpact "Spices From the West" Event: Creation of Special SeasoningsHelp Nazafarin conduct her research by making seasonings according to the recipes provided to obtain rewards!〓Event Duration〓2022/05/14 - 2022/06/07More Info "Spices From the West" Event: Creation of Special SeasoningsHelp Nazafarin conduct her research by making seasonings according to the recipes provided to obtain rewards!〓Event Duration〓2022/05/14 - 2022/06/07More Infohoyolab.com/article_pre/72…#Genshinlmpact https://t.co/pkwCm2AAI3

Each version of Genshin Impact features many events that gamers can take advantage of. When there is an available event, new players should drop their exploration of the map and focus on the event for a short duration. Not only does the event sometimes give exclusive rewards, but players can receive a minimum of 420 Primogems as well.

It would be even better if the said event could provide Crown of Insight, a material to upgrade a character's talent to the maximum level. This item is essential in the late game as players need to upgrade their units to the maximum level to challenge the Spiral Abyss.

Beginners should not rush inside the Genshin Impact world if they are only starting, as it will put an enormous toll on them. Instead, take their time to slowly progress throughout the Archon Quest to enjoy the scenery and the game more.

