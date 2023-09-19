Starfield distinguishes itself with a unique New Game Plus mode, setting it apart from many other games in the genre. Instead of simply replaying the main story with some minor improvements, the developers have added a distinctive twist to this mode, making it one of the most engaging and innovative New Game Plus experiences available.

Some fans aren't happy with how Bethesda structured Starfield's New Game Plus mode. However, a Reddit user disagrees with the community's sentiments and proceeds to explain the game mode by saying:

"NG+ is NOT the endgame."

Starfield player discusses the importance of New Game Plus

Each playthrough is a unique experience (Image via Bethesda)

While some players appreciate the unique twist introduced in Starfield's New Game Plus mode, it clearly doesn't resonate with everyone. Some Starfield enthusiasts feel that the new mode has become the endgame content, hence the need to rush through the main storyline to fully enjoy the New Game Plus experience.

Many expressed their disappointment, saying that this mode should not detract from the enjoyment of the initial playthrough and that it doesn't feel like a rushed or forced experience.

However, user TwelveSixFive took to Reddit with his sentiments regarding this issue. According to him, New Game Plus is not and should not be considered Starfield's endgame, as Bethesda has a different reason for making each playthrough unique. In a Reddit thread, he said:

"It's Bethesda knowing that just like for Skyrim, people will probably be playing this game for hundreds or thousands of hours over a decade, so they added this feature to modify the story and all a little bit when starting a new save, to improve long-term replayability. It's precisely so that it can be players' new Skyrim."

It's a traditional feature that allows players to replay a game with some carryover of progress, items, or abilities from their previous playthrough. While it can provide additional challenges or variations, it's not typically intended as endgame content in the sense of being the primary focus after completing the main story.

New Game Plus intends to enhance the game's replayability (Image via Bethesda)

Bethesda's implementation of this mode with seed-based variations adds replayability and unpredictability to each playthrough, enhancing long-term enjoyment. Rushing through this mode can lead to missing out on the content meant to provide a fresh experience.

In essence, New Game Plus should be viewed as an option for those who want to revisit the game with some added variety after completing the main storyline and explore the world at their own pace.

Bethesda's approach to enhancing New Game Plus with randomized elements aligns with the concept of long-term replayability, which can benefit dedicated players who wish to experience Starfield in different ways over time.