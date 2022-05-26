Despite its initial success, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds could be having an unwanted addition in the form of NFTs

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds showed the potential of both the mobile game market and the franchise when the game was launched in 2021. Despite a selective launch on mobile-only, the game has made massive progress financially.

The Netmarble title made over $100 million in revenue within the first two weeks, which showed the game's potential. Since then, the game has expanded to more platforms, but there could be some major worries coming from fans.

Since its early success, the game has been available on more platforms. The move is a no-brainer given how well Ni No Kuni: Cross Wolds has done in its limited nature.

Fans have also reacted positively to the news release as they can access it more easily. However, there are reported plans for Netmarble to introduce NFTs in the game. This one move could provide a spoiler for what is essentially a brilliant video game.

Netmarble's plans to add NFTs to Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds could become problematic

NFTs are widely used in video games, with blockchain-based titles becoming the new fad. NFTs stand for Non-Fungible Tokens, which are nothing but digital assets. Each asset has a certain valuation based on how rare they are and can be used in video games in exchange for actual cryptocurrency.

Netmarble's plans with NFTs in the future are quite well-known as the Korean company has been vocal about it. Based on a report available on Netmarble's website in April, it's quite clear that Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is one of the three games on the roadmap for NFTs.

"In line with A3: Still Alive, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds users will be able to acquire in-game currencies by hunting in a particular field or dungeon and exchanging them for individual game tokens and MBX."

Interestingly, the report didn't divulge exactly how NFTs will be inserted in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds. There is suspense at the end, and fans will have to wait and see how it all develops. Nevertheless, NFTs in traditional games have failed so far.

The biggest example of that is Ubisoft's failed implementation of the Quartz program. The company had tried to push NFTs earlier in one of its games titled Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Unfortunately, players were quite cross with the idea, and Ubisoft ultimately had to roll back its plans.

Incidentally, the fate of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint hasn't been too great, as Ubisoft recently announced discontinuing the game. While the game never found early success, like Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, the failed NFT plan dented its reception.

It's strange why Netmarble feels the need to introduce NFTs in a game that's been doing so well. The success might be a reason as the publishers feel that it would be an excellent platform to showcase their crypto aspirations.

However, the chances of such an implementation going wrong is quite possible. While blockchain-based games have become popular, the same can't be said about traditional games that have tried to follow that path. While PC players can now enjoy the game on their systems, there will always be the worry of NFTs on the horizon.

