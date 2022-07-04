"Nice seeing others still have hope": Battlefield 2042 community discusses the promises made by DICE

When DICE decided to push back Battlefield 2042's first season, quality was cited as the primary reason. The base game was mired in problems, and fans were disappointed, to say the least. While Season One was eventually released in June, fans aren't happy with the overall content that was delivered. Despite some positives, like the brand new Exposure map, most players feel that DICE did not deliver on their promises. To make matters worse, a player with the username u/ProdMikaiJones on Reddit has pointed out that the promised content is yet to be delivered.

Since its release, Battlefield 2042 has been a nightmare for EA and DICE. The first signs of the problem appeared in the beta, and it only got worse after the full release. The fanbase was extremely dissatisfied, as many felt cheated. While the first season has added new content, it has failed to please the fans. In addition, it appears that some of the features in the original roadmap are yet to arrive.

Battlefield 2042 Reddit community points at false promises

The main post was made by Reddit user u/mizehael, who shared a part of the roadmap that EA had initially promised. The user asked about the three main pieces of content and enquired why they were missing. While the user was partially wrong about the improvements in animation, the remaining two promises were indeed not delivered.

Given the game's history when it comes to missing content, other users also expressed their opinions about what they think. One user stated that the promised changes might be coming in the July and August patch.

Some players have also stated that they believe there will never be a specialist feedback loop. While DICE strongly believe in the idea of specialists, players are completely against it. Since DICE already know what the feedback will be, they're not interested in it.

Some have even stated that apart from slight cosmetic changes, there won't be any changes made to the specialists.

One player had a strong opinion that DICE won't remove specialists from Battlefield 2042, and fans can expect a new class system for the specialists at best.

Presently, the sentiments against DICE are mostly negative high, and fans believe that most of the promised content will not be delivered in the next game either.

One player is frustrated with the fact that portal weapons have still not been added to the game, despite several requests.

While Season 2 is still some time away, some players are already betting that it won't launch with a new map.

While it's true that there's still time left in the first season, DICE's reputation is at an all-time low. They have broken their promises repeatedly, and if the same were to happen again, it could be the final nail in the coffin for Battlefield 2042.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far