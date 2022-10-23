During his latest appearance on the podcast with former NFL star Pat McAfee streaming sensation Tyler "Ninja" delved into why he quit Call of Duty: Warzone shortly after the launch of the Caldera map.

There is no denying that Ninja is one of the most popular variety streamers in the world, boasting over a whooping 18.4 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform alone.

Although Ninja is majorly known for his Fortnite skills, over the years, he has gone on to become a variety streamer and has tried his hand at almost every game in the market.

However, one title fans will no longer see him streaming on his main channel is Call of Duty: Warzone. Despite streaming it for a considerable amount of time in the past alongside some of the most prominent Warzone streamers, including the likes of TimTheTatman and CouRage, Tyler is not happy with how the "sweaty" and "old" Warzone has become over the past couple of years.

He said:

“It's very sweaty and it's old”

Ninja explains that his passion and love for Warzone slowly diminished

On an October 19 episode of The Pat McAfee Show podcast, Ninja explained why he has now moved away from Warzone and is not streaming it as much as he used to. Explaining it in its entirety to his viewers and fans, Tyler pointed out that his passion and love for Warzone slowly diminished after the launch of the widely popular Caldera map as it grew sweatier with time.

When asked whether Fortnite is better than Call of Duty or if there is any active competition between the two widely popular Battle Royale titles, Ninja noted:

"They have a good, it's decent. It got potential man but we'll see...I love both, I mean for me Warzone right now is just not like piquing my interest, it's just very like sweaty and it's you know, it's old. It's like all new, it's not, it's not, it's one thing that's an issue with CoD is they keep switching out games every year."

Continuing his train of thought, he further added:

"Even when they have an absolute banger like the last Warzone. Come on man just update the game, continue to push out updates. The game was absolutely phenomenal, the map that was out recently was great but now is it Caldera? I that what they are playing now? I have no idea."

Speaking about the little things and details in the game that make it good or bad for a player, he mentioned:

"Most of the time you're killing something, right? I mean like if you are playing an RPG or you know fighting monsters and s*it like that if you're playing Fortnite. I think for me, it's the competitiveness, right? The game has to have some sort of competitive value. I wanna know there's like a skill gap and I think that at the end of the day, you know, a ranking system is what provides a lot of the entertainment for a lot of games."

Social media reacts to the podcast episode

As expected, the podcast was an instant hit, as it garnered over 136k views and hundreds of comments in no time. Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (image via The Pat McAfee Show/YouTube)

With Warzone 2.0 only a few weeks away from its worldwide launch, Ninja ironed out a few updates and improvements the developers need to make to the game before it becomes available to the gaming community officially on November 16, 2022.

