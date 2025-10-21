Ninja Gaiden 4 walkthrough: How to complete Bloodsoaked Tokyo (Chapter 1)

The Bloodsoaked Tokyo mission in Ninja Gaiden 4 kicks off after Yakumo escorts Seori out of the high-security prison. The scene then shifts to the present day, dropping you directly in a container yard located in the heart of the city. Your immediate objectives will be to locate and defeat an incredibly powerful DDO commander outside a large pyramid.

Here's a guide on completing the Bloodsoaked Tokyo mission in Ninja Gaiden 4.

How to complete Bloodsoaked Tokyo (Chapter 1) in Ninja Gaiden 4

The Bloodsoaked Tokyo mission in Ninja Gaiden 4 requires you to destroy the pylons in the area to disrupt the DDO’s defense network. Seori will guide you through each of the objectives via the communication device.

Finding the first pylon

There’s a chest located at the spawn area containing a Crimson Blood Balm. Collect the item before proceeding to the destination. The second chest is right across the gate by the end of the alley. Open it to obtain a Senjin War Brew, a concoction that increases your attack.

Find the pylon inside the pyramid (Image via Team Ninja|| Youtube/@MKIceAndFire)

Once you have the items, pass through the gate and jump off the two walls to reach the platform at the top. Continue forward until you reach the area with the empty cartons with a chest behind them. Open it to obtain a Life Elixir.

Continue down the path leading to the DarkNest shrine. Interact with it and accept all the missions from the database. Once you do, use the parallel walls beside you to get to the platform above.

You will face a few enemies at the top. Some of them are equipped with guns. Avoid getting shot at all costs. Once you have defeated them all, head inside the pyramid and interact with the pylon to destroy it.

Meet Tyran

Meet Tyrant to learn new combat skills (Image via Team Ninja|| Youtube/@MKIceAndFire)

Before meeting Tyran, make sure to collect the chest at the top of the stairs across the destroyed pylon. Now pass through the large gate and defeat the enemies that are blocking your path. Tyran appears once you open the second gate and interact with the raven outside.

After a brief conversation, the Raven Mentor will give you a little training. Complete them and use your Ninja Coins to learn new combat skills. Additionally, open the three chests, which contain Life Elixirs.

Also read: All Ninja Gaiden 4 Difficulty options explored

Finding the second pylon

The next segment of the map is a dark hallway surrounded by purple flames. It signifies the territory of daemon. Inside you will find a treasure chest next to empty boxes containing an Incense of Rebirth.

Turn right from the chest to locate the large metal door. Beyond it will be a passage leading to the destroyed intersection. You can complete a side mission in this section of the map.

Execute the DDO Distribution Officers side mission in Ninja Gaiden 4

Path to the DDO Distribution Officers (Image via Team Ninja|| Youtube/@MKIceAndFire)

Execute the DDO Distribution Officers is a subquest of the Bloodsoaked Tokyo in Ninja Gaiden 4. To find the specified target, follow the path to the right of the intersection. Use your wall run ability to reach the end of the hallway, where you will encounter a few enhanced DDO soldiers. Defeating them will complete the side mission.

Now, return to the intersection and pass through the long hallway, where you will be flanked by multiple soldiers. As always, try to dodge their attacks and eliminate them before reaching the next objective. By the time you reach the other side, you should have completed the “Defeat 25 DDO soldiers” side mission and earned enough experience to unlock new weapon skills.

Interact to get Caddis Wire (Image via Team Ninja|| Youtube/@MKIceAndFire)

Moreover, you will come across another DarkNest shrine on the above floor after crossing the series of duct pipes. Upon interacting with the terminal, you will receive Caddis Wire in Ninja Gaiden 4. It serves as the grappling hook. You can also turn in the two side missions you have completed earlier to earn additional rewards.

Purgatory

The Purgatory gate (Image via Team Ninja|| Youtube/@MKIceAndFire)

Use the newly acquired Raven Gear to swing across the massive gap near the DarkNest. Now, instead of heading to the main objective, turn left from the intersection and wrap around the trucks. Make your way across the shaft to reach the roof with the Purgatory gate.

Pass through the blue flame to enter a combat arena, where you can challenge tougher opponents to earn some extra NinjaCoin and Weapon EXP. It is an optional objective that you can choose to skip. However, we do recommend completing the Gourdy if you have picked up the side quests from the previous DarkNest terminal.

Gourdy

Capture Gourdy with a quick time event (Image via Team Ninja|| Youtube/@MKIceAndFire)

Drop down from the roof and swing across the gap to find Gourdy in Ninja Gaiden 4. Interacting with the mysterious creature will initiate a simple quick-time event. Press the corresponding buttons to capture the entity.

Turn around and swing across the next gap. Follow the path forward to come across more soldiers and a drone. Upon successfully annihilating them, they take a detour instead of following the hallway leading directly to the final objective. Pass through the narrow passage sandwiched by two shipping containers and make your way to the end of the hallway to find a chest containing the Cobalt Ring in Ninja Gaiden 4.

Also read: All confirmed characters in Ninja Gaiden 4

Find the data chip in Sky City Tokyo side mission in Ninja Gaiden 4

Location of the data chip in Sky City Tokyo (Image via Team Ninja|| Youtube/@MKIceAndFire)

Consider completing this side mission before interacting with the next DarkNest shrine. The objective is tucked away in the main passage. You just have to defeat all the soldiers in the open area and pick up the data chip next to the three treasure chests.

Continue down the main path, which will lead to another room where you can test your Berserk state against a bunch of DDO soldiers. Defeating the targets will reveal the next passage. Talk to Tyran on the other side to learn more combat skills. Continue down the passage and defeat the soldiers along the way to reach the final destination.

Defeat the DDO Commander

DDO Commander is the first boss of the story (Image via Team Ninja|| Youtube/@MKIceAndFire)

You will soon reach the DDO Commander, the first boss in the story. Defeating him will complete the Bloodsoaked Tokyo mission in Ninja Gaiden 4. He is basically the enhanced version of all the soldiers you have fought so far.

The commander also has two massive HP bars and a slashing attack that can be fatal if you fail to evade it. Hence, you must time your dodges perfectly to get behind the boss and get a few hits in. Avoid using long combos that can make you a stationary target.

You can proceed to the Haunted District mission in Ninja Gaiden 4 after shattering the second pylon inside the pyramid.

