Ninja Gaiden 4 walkthrough: How to complete Dark Descendant (Chapter 0)

The Dark Descendant chapter in Ninja Gaiden 4 kicks off with a blend of storytelling and hands-on combat tutorials. This opening mission introduces players to Yakumo, a nimble warrior from the Raven Clan, whose journey begins aboard a speeding train bound for the ruins of Tokyo.

In this mission, players are guided through a series of combat and movement lessons that lay the foundation for the high-speed, high-skill gameplay the franchise is known for.

Read on to learn about the steps to complete the Dark Descendent (Chapter 0) in Ninja Gaiden 4.

Steps to complete the Dark Descendant Mission in Ninja Gaiden 4

Battle your way through the train

The Dark Descendant mission begins aboard a moving train, where Yakumo’s task to find a priestess immediately puts him in harm’s way. This segment serves as your introduction to the game’s core mechanics. Players learn to balance speed and precision through a mix of light and heavy attacks in Yakumo’s Base Form. The controls feel tight and responsive, rewarding those who master timing and rhythm.

As the enemies start surrounding you, the tutorial introduces the Perfect Dodge. This lifesaving technique is vital for higher difficulties. Executing it requires pressing RT/R2 (Xbox/PS5) or Right Click (PC) while moving just before a strike connects. Get it right, and you’ll evade damage and create a counterattack window.

Dark Descendant walkthrough: Players learn to balance speed and precision through a mix of light and heavy attacks in Yakumo’s Base Form (Image via Team Ninja)

You’ll soon unlock Bloodraven Form, a transformation that turns Yakumo into a whirlwind of destruction. It’s activated when your Bloodbind Gauge is charged enough by either landing hits, performing Obliteration moves, or simply waiting for it to fill.

This form unleashes unblockable attacks that can overwhelm most enemies. Holding the attack button charges Yakumo’s dual Takeminakata blades, extending their range and power.

Dark Descendant walkthrough: The Bloodraven Form unleashes unblockable attacks that can overwhelm most enemies (Image via Team Ninja)

Combat in Ninja Gaiden 4 thrives on this rhythm: build energy through aggressive combat, then unleash it for devastating effect. Knowing when to enter Bloodraven Form becomes crucial as enemies grow faster and deadlier.

The game also teaches you how to counter Power Attacks, heavy moves from elite foes that can break your defenses. You can block them by holding LT/L2 + RT/R2 or cancel them with a perfectly timed counter (LT/L2 + X/▢/ or Y/△ on consoles, Space/Q on PC). A successful cancel leaves enemies stunned and vulnerable, adding another layer to combat mastery.

Navigate the caverns and enter the facility

Once the train ride ends with Yakumo jumping off, he finds himself deep underground. These cavern passages lead toward the facility where the priestess is kept. Here, traversal mechanics take the spotlight. Players learn Shadowless Step and Flying Bird, techniques that allow seamless wall running and wall jumping to cross chasms and scale obstacles.

Dark Descendant walkthrough: The cavern passages lead toward the facility where the priestess is kept (Image via Team Ninja)

The journey culminates in stealth tutorials. Infiltrating the facility introduces Assassinations, a stealth finisher that can be executed when sneaking up undetected. By pressing Y/△ (console) or Q (PC), Yakumo performs a swift kill that quietly eliminates threats, letting players thin enemy numbers before open combat begins.

Meet the Priestess and uncover the truth

Reaching the facility’s inner sanctum, Yakumo finally meets Seori, the mysterious priestess whose death was said to purify the Dark Dragon. Yet, her revelation turns the prophecy on its head. She explains that killing her won’t cleanse the beast; instead, the Dark Dragon remains sealed behind four magical barriers she herself created. To truly end its curse, Yakumo must break those seals and complete a resurrection ritual.

Dark Descendant walkthrough: Yakumo finally meets Seori (Image via Team Ninja)

Agreeing to join forces, Seori accompanies Yakumo through the facility’s corridors. Just as they near the exit, the duo faces an ambush from Kagachi, another skilled ninja. A quick-thinking flashbang from Seori blinds him long enough for their escape.

As the pair disappears into the Tokyo night, Kagachi’s report to none other than Ryu Hayabusa teases deeper connections to the original Ninja Gaiden saga. The chapter closes on this thrilling note, setting the stage for Chapter 1: Bloodsoaked Tokyo.

Dark Descendant walkthrough: The duo faces an ambush from Kagachi, another skilled ninja(Image via Team Ninja)

That concludes our guide to the Dark Descendent mission in Ninja Gaiden 4.

