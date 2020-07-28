Ninja could be the next Fortnite star who can leave the game for Valorant

It’s no secret that Riot Games’ latest tactical first-person shooter Valorant has created waves in the gaming community since the release of its closed beta.

The game has attracted professional players and streamers from across the world, and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins was no exception.

When it comes to quickly adapting to the mechanics of a new game, Ninja beats all the other streamers. Though he does not boast a CS: GO background, he has surprised many fans with how good he is in Valorant, and in some of his videos, we can actually see just how much he enjoys playing it.

For some years now, Ninja’s name has been constantly associated with Fortnite Battle Royale. He is hailed as one of the best players in the game, and it is because of this very IP from Epic Games, that he was able to reach unprecedented heights of popularity as an online personality.

However, irrespective of how much he was able to achieve in Fortnite, Ninja seems to be having some reservations about where the game is headed. He is also believed to be unhappy with the way Epic Games is handling the problems which are currently persisting in Fortnite.

Ninja is not happy with the current state of Fortnite

In June, Ninja had taken part in the Trovo challenge, where he played rather well and reached the semi-finals of the tournament. However, he was not too happy about the competition and didn’t really show much elation despite playing well.

Ninja is known as one of the most outspoken personalities in the streaming industry at the moment and has been quite vocal about his disappointments with where Fortnite is headed.

Here are some of his earlier tweets where he rants about the issues that the game is facing.

This clip is the most fun in Fortnite I have had in 5 months and I am kind of excited. pic.twitter.com/RCKdRFHOx2 — Ninja (@Ninja) April 2, 2020

This tweet is 50% a joke 50% serious



Fortnite Bans Faze Jarvis permanently for hacking, yet has hundreds of these little shits running around every single game. THIS IS BROKEN pic.twitter.com/CBAQnpA3Cq — Ninja (@Ninja) April 2, 2020

Just played with a controller on pc for the second time in two days. I have competed in several games at a competing level on both controller and mouse and keyboard.



You cannot tell me that with 100% strength aim assist and linear settings that using a controller isn’t aimbot — Ninja (@Ninja) April 3, 2020

Ninja is really enjoying Valorant

The amount of hours I am going to put in to Valorant is going to be insane. I have so much to learn and perfect, most fun I’ve had gaming in awhile. pic.twitter.com/wL6Gu63EHu — Ninja (@Ninja) April 3, 2020

In a tweet during the closed beta release of Valorant, Ninja showed just how much he is enjoying Valorant.

Even two months after Valorant’s official release, we can still see him putting in a lot of hours into the game.

The end of the Mixer deal could make Ninja seek a career in Valorant

Earlier in June, there were a few rumours claiming that Ninja might want to seek a professional career in Valorant in the coming months.

Though we are not certain about the validity of these claims, what we can say is that fans are a bit curious about Ninja’s future ever since the fall of the Mixer deal. This is precisely why many feel that with the amount of time that the streamer is investing in playing Valorant, he might just seek a career in it as a professional or as a streamer after he signs up with another platform.