Ninja takes a subtle jibe at Lady Gaga for her 2019 tweet, invites her to a game of Among Us

Yesterday, on 15th May 2021, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins replied to a famous October 2019 tweet by Lady Gaga asking who Ninja was.

Stefani “Lady Gaga” Joanne Angelina Germanotta is an American singer/actress who had, in October 2019, posted two tweets related to Fortnite. On 15th, she wanted to know what “Fortnight” was - a tweet that Ninja himself replied to.

However, two days later, the singer posted another tweet, in which she tagged Ninja. Lady Gaga decided to ask him directly who he was, leading to another reply from Ninja. Now, almost a year and a half later, Ninja posted another tweet in response to Lady Gaga’s question about him.

Ninja invites Lady Gaga to a game of Among Us in response to October 2019 tweet

As can be seen, Lady Gaga wanted to know what Fortnite was back on 15th October 2019 and ended up spelling the game “Fortnight.” Ninja responded to the post in a star-struck manner, and asked Lady Gaga to call him. Ninja also claimed that he would give Lady Gaga a million reasons to play the game with him.

Call me on the Telephone. I'll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I. pic.twitter.com/dL6y6bJrrW — Ninja (@Ninja) October 15, 2019

However, Lady Gaga ended up posting a hilarious tweet two days later. She apparently had no idea who Ninja was and decided to tag the streamer and ask him directly. Ninja, who has previously played Fortnite with the likes of Aubrey “Drake” Graham, Jacques “Travis Scott” Bermon Webster II and NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster, responded to the tweet in the following manner.

Lady Gaga never replied to the tweet. However, on May 15th, Ninja posted another tweet in response to Lady Gaga’s question. As can be seen below, Ninja invited Lady Gaga for a game of Among Us, and tagged multiple other popular personalities in the tweet.

This includes American actor and comedian Jimmy Fallon, who is the host of the popular late-night talk show “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.” Fallon previously played Among Us with the likes of Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Thomas “Sykkuno” and Corpse Husband earlier last month (6th April).

Corpse, Sykkuno & I will be playing Among Us w/



Jimmy Fallon

The Roots- Questlove, Tariq Trotter, Kirk Douglas

Stranger Things- Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo



LIVE on Jimmy Fallon’s Twitch @ 3:45pm PST 4/6 tomorrow!



(Will be airing on TV in the future)https://t.co/5xp6gGZVyT — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 6, 2021

Fallon and the three streamers were joined by Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo of "Stranger Things" along with three members of The Roots - Questlove, Tariq Trotter and Kirk Douglas. Additionally, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang was left out of the Among Us stream with Jimmy Fallon. He later claimed that he wasn’t involved as “he wasn’t as big as the other streamers anymore.”

Toast: You are being unrealistic if you say ‘Oh no Toast that’s not true we love you here!’ and it’s like yes, because you guys are my fans, you guys watch my content, but I’m easily forgotten when someone more marketable is available. pic.twitter.com/UdnhuDPnct — waffle 🍞 (@Wafflebreadx) April 6, 2021

This led to an emotional response from Valkyrae later.

However, this time around, Ninja ended up tagging the likes of Toast, Valkyrae, Ashley “BrookeAB” Bond and Jack “Courage” Dunlop. Other famous personalities that Ninja tagged in the tweet include American rapper Jonathan “DaBaby” Lyndale Kirk, streamer/musician Faheem “T-Pain” Rasheed Najm, and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Ninja has played Fortnite with Smith-Schuster before as well, as mentioned above.

Lady Gaga was also tagged, although the tweet itself is in response to her October 2019 post, as can be seen. Considering the range of personalities that were tagged, the stream promises to be a highly entertaining affair, if by some chance it does take shape.

Ninja, in his Fortnite stream with Drake, registered a peak viewership of around 616k, according to Twitch Tracker. This was a record back then, and is still the 8th highest number of viewers ever recorded on Twitch. A possible Among Us stream starring Lady Gaga and Jimmy Fallon has the potential to break those records again.