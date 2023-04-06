No Man’s Sky guide: How to repair crashed Sentinel Interceptor Starships

No Man’s Sky has been revitalized by Hello Games yet again, with the Interceptor update introducing new pilotable ships called Sentinel Interceptor Starships. You can find them on dead planets in the Dissonant star systems of No Man’s Sky. Once you do find them, however, you won’t be able to fly them from the get-go.

Sentinel Interceptor Starships need repairing, which involves gathering three materials: Radiant Shards, Harmonic Brain, and Inverted Mirrors. Fortunately, you can track your progress, since this turns into an official task and appears on the quest log, which is visible on the bottom right side of your screen.

Repairing the Sentinel Interceptor Starships in No Man’s Sky

The Interceptor update adds new planets, resources, and freighters in No Man’s Sky. The most notable and sought-after aspect of this update is the Sentinel Interceptor Starship. Sentinels play the role of guardians; they are drones that attack if you mine tons of resources on that planet or harm its flora and fauna.

Sentinel Interceptor Starship belongs to this alien species and you can acquire it by facing multiple waves of Sentinels that unravel the exact spot of the ship. Upon reaching the location and finding the ship, you won’t be able to fly it immediately as it seems to have crashed on the planet and needs repairs.

Remember to salvage the Hyaline Brain from the crashed ship (Image via Hello Games)

Interact with the crashed ship to salvage the materials from it, including a key ingredient called Hyaline Brain. This component can be converted into a Harmonic Brain, one of the necessary resources to repair the ship.

First, you can start by looking for Radiant Shards. Use the scanner (Press L3 on the PlayStation controller) to locate the purple icon on your player’s visor. Head towards it and use your Multi-Tool to mine it. Radiant Shards appear as purple crystals emerging from the ground and you need to collect three of them.

Mine these purple crystals to acquire Radiant Shards (Image via Hello Games)

You can then proceed to gather the Inverted Mirror, which can be acquired by destroying a Dissonance Resonator. It is a form of stationary drill belonging to the Sentinel alien species.

For the final component, you must open your inventory and hover your cursor over Hyaline Brain (the resource you acquired earlier from salvaging the ship). Right below its description, you will find the Probe Subconscious option. Selecting it will result in the camera panning out in an aerial view and a signal being emitted throughout the planet.

Select the Present Brain option to acquire Harmonic Brain (Image via Hello Games)

You will end up with the coordinates of an Ancient Site, and the same will be marked on your HUD. Using your ship or any other No Man's Sky vehicle of your choice, head over to the marked coordinates. Upon reaching your destination, you will witness a large alien structure, in front of which is a shining floor.

Interacting with it will present you with two alternatives: Present Brain or Leave. Select the Present Brain option to acquire the Harmonic Brain. You are now free to head back to the crashed Sentinel Interceptor Starship and repair it. You can then claim this latest ship in No Man’s Sky by selecting the option at the bottom of the screen.

No Man’s Sky has evolved into an expansive game over the past few years and Hello Games has done a splendid job of keeping the player base occupied with a slew of periodic updates. If you are awaiting Starfield’s release, then feel free to check out five space exploration video games you can play.

