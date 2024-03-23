How to perform non-lethal takedowns in Rise of the Ronin.

In the latest Team Ninja title, where a Ronin is making his way by slicing through enemies, there will come a moment when stealth and non-lethal takedowns in Rise of the Ronin are advised. These are given primary focus during "No-Kill" missions, where players are asked to knock down their foes instead of using lethal measures to take them out, as this will offer rewards for stealth and mercy.

Since this is optional, it gives players the freedom of choice regarding their approach to a tough scenario. Not every mission a player's Ronin comes across will have this optional objective, but when a mission does, the game will notify you via a small pop-up reminder on the top left corner of the screen.

This article aims to look at how a player can perform non-lethal takedowns in Rise of the Ronin and obtain those stealth and mercy rewards as an added bonus.

Taking a look at non-lethal takedowns in Rise of the Ronin

Wooden weapons in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment/YouTube-theRadBrad))

Non-lethal takedowns in Rise of the Ronin require one of two major changes to a player's current inventory, which can help in "No-Kill" missions:

Players can defeat enemies while their Ronin is unarmed .

. Players can defeat enemies while their Ronin is equipped with wooden training swords.

The first method is surprisingly effective as players will notice that fighting opponents with bare hands is a challenging setting. This is because the bare hands of a player's Ronin cannot block swords. Although, similarly, parry isn't an option, players can choose to learn a special skill, which will make countersparking possible while unarmed.

The second method requires players to equip wooden training swords, which can be found as loot while exploring the world or purchased from the merchants at a player's base. Wooden weapons and using bare hands will make sure the companion characters of players use non-lethal measures to fight foes.

A few beginner tips for players include swinging a single sword around enemies, which will make companions engage with lethal force, which can disqualify players from obtaining 'No-Kill' rewards.

Players must also be careful when switching to allied characters as they don't usually have bare hands or wooden weapons equipped for the 'No-Kill' missions.

Check out our other articles covering Rise of the Ronin:

How to defeat Matthew Perry || How to unlock Glider