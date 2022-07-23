"Not for that price": Fans disappointed at Spider-Man Remastered's high price tag on Steam

With less than a month to go until the release of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on Steam, fans are excited about finally having their hands on the title. The critically acclaimed 2018 open-world action-adventure title from Insomniac Games is finally going multiplatform with its PC release.

Since the port is based on the PlayStation 5's updated release, it will likely have improved visual fidelity, high frame rates, and more.

However, many fans have pointed out an issue with the pricing on PC. The game, which is available for pre-order right now, costs full price at $59.99.

If there is one thing that has PC fans wary about Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, it is the price tag

Fans have voiced their displeasure across social media platforms. The option of regional pricing has also been scoffed at by many. In a nutshell, fans are not happy.

TRIPLE 6 @TR1PLE_6_ #MarvelsSpiderMan I was excited for Spider-Man on PC but Sony can get in the bin with that disgusting £55 price tag! #SpiderMan I was excited for Spider-Man on PC but Sony can get in the bin with that disgusting £55 price tag! #SpiderMan #MarvelsSpiderMan https://t.co/o0ATslEujf

Vipul Gupta @actually_V Anyone else planning to get Spiderman on PC and if so where can I get it for the cheapest because Steam and Epic prices are crazy. I'm not paying more than the standard price for a port of a 4 year old game. Anyone else planning to get Spiderman on PC and if so where can I get it for the cheapest because Steam and Epic prices are crazy. I'm not paying more than the standard price for a port of a 4 year old game. https://t.co/2NuzDDhCbw

SMilzy @ShadyMilzy64 @PlayStation @insomniacgames @valvesoftware

Bit unfair to charge 60 Euro (Approx 89 AUS Dollers) and charge us $109...

This is just plain greey... and lets be honest unfair!!! @Steam Why is Australia getting ripped off with the price of #SpiderMan on #PC Bit unfair to charge 60 Euro (Approx 89 AUS Dollers) and charge us $109...This is just plain greey... and lets be honest unfair!!! @PlayStation @insomniacgames @valvesoftware @Steam Why is Australia getting ripped off with the price of #SpiderMan on #PC Bit unfair to charge 60 Euro (Approx 89 AUS Dollers) and charge us $109...This is just plain greey... and lets be honest unfair!!! https://t.co/lR656EHx6K

ParryHotter @ParryHotter08 @insomniacgames Hey, can you sell the Spiderman pc at regional price in India? @insomniacgames Hey, can you sell the Spiderman pc at regional price in India?

Rishen @indianoman Spiderman's a great game. First game I bought for the PS4 and completed it 3 times. Now it's coming out on the PC. Wanted to get it until I saw the price.



Honestly, who thought it was a great idea to put it at RM249? It's the same GOTY game with better graphics Spiderman's a great game. First game I bought for the PS4 and completed it 3 times. Now it's coming out on the PC. Wanted to get it until I saw the price. Honestly, who thought it was a great idea to put it at RM249? It's the same GOTY game with better graphics https://t.co/uOrWTc2AeD

Nuggsftw @nuggsftw I've been wanting Spiderman remastered since the announcement about it coming to PC . $110 Aud on steam. Not for that price. Damn I've been wanting Spiderman remastered since the announcement about it coming to PC . $110 Aud on steam. Not for that price. Damn

Joseph @Koimonoseph Spiderman PC is full price Spiderman PC is full price https://t.co/dGpDUBPwPh

The Halcyon Order @halcyonorder #pcgaming £55 for the Spider-Man Remaster on PC. Historically PlayStation ports have been £35. I think I'll be giving it a miss at that price. #SpiderManPC £55 for the Spider-Man Remaster on PC. Historically PlayStation ports have been £35. I think I'll be giving it a miss at that price. #SpiderManPC #pcgaming

A lot of these complaints make sense, given that Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered was originally released in 2018. Even though this is a PlayStation 5 remaster, it is fundamentally a 4-year-old game being sold at full price.

It would have been understandable if this price tag also included Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered: Miles Morales, the title's 2020 side entry that is also set to come to PC eventually. It is odd because the only way to purchase the Spider-Man remaster on PlayStation 5 is by buying the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales - it is not available as a separate release.

Thus, there is a possibility that Miles Morales will cost as much as the remaster on PC. The title is set to arrive on August 12, 2022 on Steam and Epic Games Store. Curious if your PC can run it and more? Take a look at the in-depth system requirements, regional pricing, and more here.

What is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered about?

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered follows the same formula and narrative as the 2018 original, where Peter Parker must balance his vigilante adventures with his ordinary life.

The changes to the title include an overhaul of Peter Parker's character model. This time, John Bubniak replaces Ben Jordan to better match Yuri Lowenthal's facial capture. Understandably, fans have had mixed reactions to the upgrades.

The gameplay is in third-person as Spider-Man traverses the massive open world of Manhattan and uses his abilities to fight evil. It is visually the best Spidey game yet with impeccable traversal systems. Taking a page from the Batman Arkham series, the melee combat system adds in the use of various gadgets and occasional stealth as the red-and-blue clad hero takes down familiar villains and thugs.

The upcoming PC port includes exclusive features such as Nvidia DLSS support, which uses AI upscaling to reconstruct images from lower resolutions. The remaster also includes all the DLCs released thus far, including The City That Never Sleeps expansion.

