notmycar: Official System Requirements of Brand New Battle Royale Of Vehicles

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
09 Apr 2019, 23:26 IST

notmycar
notmycar

Skybound and NMC studio's new take on the battle royale genre, "notmycar" is out. notmycar is a vehicular battle royale game which is currently at the pre-alpha stage. The game was made available as early access so that the developers can get feedback from the gaming community about the new idea on the battle royale.

notmycar lets the player experience an open playground with diverse terrain where they can fight their way to the top. Currently, the game offers a 40 players session is only available in the PC platform.

The developers at NMC studio have confirmed that at current they will not launch the game in consoles. Though it may come to platforms like the PS4 and Xbox One in the near future.

Now, without any further ado, let us continue to the official system requirements to run notmycar in your pc.

NOTMYCAR Minimum System Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i3-3220 or equivalent
  • CPU SPEED: Info
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • OS: Windows 7 X64
  • VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GT 750 TI or equivalent
  • PIXEL SHADER: 5.0
  • VERTEX SHADER: 5.0
  • FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB
  • DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

NOTMYCAR Recommended System Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or equivalent
  • CPU SPEED: Info
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • OS: Windows 10 X64
  • VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon R9 290X or equivalent
  • PIXEL SHADER: 5.0
  • VERTEX SHADER: 5.0
  • FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB
  • DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
A simple shut-in otaku, Computer Science Student, Founder of OtakuSama-theAnimeBlog & a gamer. That's all... Need latest updates on Videogames, Tips, Guides, Opinions. Be sure to follow me on SportsKeeda.
