PUBG Mobile: Oasis Fresh event combinations to procure gun skin and other rewards

PUBG Mobile had brought in a new event called Oasis Fresh in the last update. This event ends today, so you need to hurry and make at least 35 drinks out a maximum of 46 to complete the mission and get a gun skin for the SKS. These drinks are to be made using four primary items: syrup, Flavouring, sour juice, and chilli sauce.

We discuss all 35 combinations of drinks to complete the event in PUBG Mobile

How to obtain the materials

The materials will be obtained by paying classic matches in PUBG Mobile. Playing the new Livik map ensures a higher chance of getting these items. The only ingredient that cannot be obtained by playing classic matches is ice, which can be procured in the cheer park. Ice has to be used to keep the drink cold.

Complete the missions to obtain the materials in PUBG Mobile

Materials to complete the event are:

Syrup

One of the components of the PUBG Mobile event: Syrup

Flavoring

One of the components of the PUBG Mobile event: Flavouring

Sour juice

One of the components of the PUBG Mobile event: Sour juice

Chilli sauce

One of the components of the PUBG Mobile event: Chilli sauce

Ice

One of the components of the PUBG Mobile event: Ice

Here are 35 combinations to complete this event:

Cherry Blossom = Syrup+Syrup+Syrup and shake gently. Butter Fizz = Syrup+Syrup+Favouring and shake gently. Sweet Thoughts = Syrup+Syrup+Syrup and shake gently. Hodgepodge = Syrup+Sour juice+Flavouring and shake gently. Nojito = Syrup+Sour juice+Sour juice and shake gently. Pan52 = Syrup+Flavouring+Chilli sauce and shake gently. Chickenpoitan = Sour juice+Sour juice+Sour juice and shake gently. Sir Miss-a-lot = Sour juice+Sour juice+Chilli sauce and shake gently. Salty Death = Sour juice+Flavouring+ Chilli sauce and shake gently. Head Hunter = Sour juice+Chilli sauce+Chili sauce and shake gently. Snake Gall Special = Flavouring + Falvouring+Falvouring and shake gently. Herbal Chilli Water = Chilli sauce+Chili sauce+Chilli sauce and shake gently. Chicken Master = Syrup+Syrup+Syrup and shake quickly. Gloden Punch = Syrup+Syrup+Sour juice and shake quickly. Purple Bubble = Syrup+Sour juice+Flavouring and shake quickly. Bloody Mylta = Syrup+Sour juice+Chilli sauce and shake quickly. Citrus Peach Cooler = Syrup+Sour juice +Sour juice and shake quickly. Curry Honey Glop = Syrup+Syrup+Chilli sauce and shake quickly. Ginger Magic = Syrup+Flavouring+Chilli sauce and shake quickly. Blue Shoe = Sour juice+Sour juice+Sour juice and shake quickly. Hide in Bush = Sour juice+Sour juice+Flavouring and shake quickly. Salty Breeze = Sour juice+Sour juice+ Chili sauce and shake quickly. Expired Grape Vinegar = Sour juice+Flavouring+Chilli sauce and shake quickly. Lone Wolf = Sour juice+Flavouring+Flavouring and shake quickly. Inferior Lemon Wine = Sour juice+Chilli sauce+Chili sauce and shake quickly. The Last Word = Flavouring+Flavouring+Flavouring and shake quickly. Expired Bitter Gourd Juice = Flavouring+ Chilli sauce+Chilli sauce and shake quickly. Pepper and Ginger Drink = Chilli sauce+Chilli sauce+chilli sauce and shake quickly. Crystal Colada = Syrup+Syrup+Syrup+Ice and shake quickly. Apple Juice = Syrup+Syrup+Syrup+Ice and shake quickly. Conflict & Compromise = Syrup+Sour Juice+sour Juice+Ice and shake quickly. Severny Sing = Syrup+Chilli sauce+chilli sauce+Ice and shake quickly. Pulp Fiction = Sour juice+Sour juice+Chilli sauce+Ice and shake quickly. Pi-Gi = Chilli sauce+Chilli sauce+Chilli sauce+Ice and shake quickly. Motor Oil = Flavouring+Flavouring+Chilli sauce and shake quickly.

Use these combinations to make all the drinks, complete the event, and then collect the SKS skin!

Completing these missions will not only give you an SKS skin, but will also provide a supply crate coupon, 300 AG, five crate coupons and some time-limited skins.

