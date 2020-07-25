PUBG Mobile: CarryMinati's gaming channel hacked, bitcoin content appears

One of the most prominent Indian YouTubers, Ajey Nagar, also known as CarryMianti, revealed to fans that his YouTube channel got hacked today. His live channel, called CarryisLive, got hacked around 4 AM today, and he later put up a story on his Instagram handle to let everyone know about the same.

CarryMianti has around 6.66 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he streams games like PUBG Mobile, GTA 5, Last of Us 2, Getting Over It etc. However, three videos came up at 4 AM, which is not his usual streaming time:

Tesla cyber truck earnings call: $TSLA Q2 earning reports news live Ethereum earnings call: Earnings reports Charity stream: Help Assam & Bihar

The three videos that were uploaded on his channel.

These videos were very unusual for CarryMinati, though the last one about the charity stream was more believable, as the 21-year-old usually does live videos like these.

There was also content on Bitcoin donations that appeared on CarryMinati's channel. This is not entirely surprising, given that recently, the Twitter accounts of prominent faces like Elon Muck, Jeff Bezos and Barack Obama were hacked. The common thread: promoting a Bitcoin scam.

What did CarryMinati have to say about this?

CarryMianti took to Instagram to share the news of his account getting hacked, saying:

Carryislive channel is hacked. Do not use the links in the description.

He further added:

Me and my team are working towards getting it back until then intezaar karo.

This is what CarryMinati had to say.

What's next?

This is horrifying news for CarryMinati's fans, and Ajey as well. The internet star and his team are aware of this situation and will try to get back his account as soon as possible. As this has happened to other YouTubers in the Indian gaming community before, they could reach out to them for help.

