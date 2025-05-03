Oblivion Remastered: Location of Fort Rayles

Fort Rayles is one of the numerous points of interest (and a dungeon) located inside the province of Cyrodil in Oblivion Remastered. However, it might be hard to locate in the vast in-game region. It holds many enemies along with interesting items like Master Alchemy Tools: objects that can enhance the potency of Potions by refining elements, like increasing their strength or reducing their side effects.

This article guides you on the location of Fort Rayles in Oblivion Remastered.

Where is Fort Rayles situated in Oblivion Remastered?

Rayles is located near the perimeter beside the Hammerfall text on the map. The closest city to the fort is Chorrol. It will be to the west of the Great Forest area, just above the Black Road text on the map. If you've already discovered it, then it will also be the closest settlement to the fort you can fast-travel to. Start from the city's north gate and then go northwest. You'll know that you're on the right track if you come across Black Rock Caverns on the journey.

On the map, the Fort will be located near the letter "g" in the "Highlands" text. Keep walking and you'll ultimately reach the structure.

Hitting the blue gem with an arrow (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@catwaffles)

Once you enter the fort, descend downwards until you reach two statues. You'll observe that the gates on the left and right sides are closed.

To open them, simply equip a bow and fire an arrow at the blue shining gem located at the head of both statues. Don't line up the cross hair with the glowing jewel however, instead, keep it a little above. This will adjust for the arrows weight and cause the arrow to connect with the gem. Hitting both stones will unlock the two doors in Fort Rayles.

When you're above level 17 and see spellcaster enemies appear inside, the Master Alchemy Tools will start appearing in the fort. Dungeons reset every 72 in-game hours, so you can use the waiting mechanic to farm any items inside the location.

Some of the best potions in Oblivion Remastered

Here are the required ingredients for some of the best potions you can make with the Master Alchemy Tools acquired from Fort Rayles

Feather + Fortify Speed

Smoked Baliwog Log

One of the following - Lady's Mantle, Venison, Flax Seeds, Sacred Lotus Seeds, or Somnalius Frond

Resist Disease

One of the following - Bergamot Seeds, Garlic, or Vampire Dust

Any two of the following - Clannfear Claws, Foxglove Nectar, Sweetroll, or Tinder Polypore Cap

Water Walking

One of the following - Tiger Lily Nectar, Fungus Stalk, or Swamp Tentacle

One of the following - Grapes, Stinkhorn Cap. You can also use Fungus Stalk or Swamp Tentacle only if it isn't already present in the first ingredient slot.

Fortify Intelligence + Fortify Magicka + Restore Magicka

Blister Pod Cap

Carrot

Clouded Funnel Cap

Void Salts

That was all about locating Fort Rayles in the game.

