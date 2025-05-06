How to find Varon Vamori in Oblivion Remastered (Bravil Recommendation)

During the Bravil Recommendation quest in Oblivion Remastered, you'll be tasked with talking to Varon Vamori, a dark elf suitor to Ardaline. Like all other Recommendation quests from local guilds, this one too is required to get into the Arcane University. While the quest itself is simple, the peculiar way the dialogue branching works in this quest can make the first step a head-scratched.

In this guide, we'll explain how to find Varon Vamori in Oblivion Remastered, and complete the rest of the quest.

Where is Varon Vamori in Oblivion Remastered?

You have to talk about the Varon Vamori topic first (Image via Sportskeeda || Bethesda Softworks)

To get Varon Vamori's live location in Oblivion Remastered, ask about the Guild Recommendation, and then select the topics "Varon Vamori" and "Mage's Staff" when talking to Kud-Ei in Bravil Mage's Guild.

This will cause the Bravil Recommendation quest to update properly, and the objective pointer will lead you to Varon Vamori directly.

However, if you're facing a bug where the quest journal doesn't update or doesn't give you the proper location, you should try the Silverhome on The Water, a local inn where Varon idles around most of the day. Alternately, you can simply wait at the guild hall till 8 am. Varon will enter the Mage's guild at this time everyday, and stay there till 10 am, trying to chat up Ardaline.

He hangs out here, mostly (Image via Sportskeeda || Bethesda Softworks)

How to finish the Bravil Recommendation quest in Oblivion Remastered

Once you talk to Kud-Ei about Varon Vamori and the Mage's Staff, she'll start you off with a Beguile Scroll, which gives +10 Disposition with the chosen target when cast. Afterwards, you just need to talk to Varon Vamori and inquire about Ardaline and the Staff. If he dodges the subject, you need to get his disposition to at least 65 (this can be checked in the Persuasion menu).

Once you learn that Soris Arenim in the Imperial City has the Staff, you have to inform Kud-Ei about it. Kud-Ei sets you up with 3x Beguil Scrolls, and then sends you on your way. Once you get there, you'll need at least 70 Disposition with Soris for him to present a buyout offer for the Staff.

Make sure to play the Persuasion minigame first and only then cast Beguile, as your maximum disposition available from Persuasion can be capped below 70. There are now two choices:

You can pay Soris 200 Gold to buy the Staff.

Having high enough disposition with Erissare (Soris' wife) will reveal that the Staff is stashed in a chest of drawers below. You can break into the basement to retrieve it. The key can be pickpocketed from any of the two, or in Soris' desk in his bedroom.

Once you obtain the Staff, deliver it back to Kud-Ei in Bravil to receive the Captivate Spell (+10 Charm on touch).

