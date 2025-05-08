Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Repairing the Orrery quest

In Oblivion Remastered, one of the side quests you can undertake is the Repairing the Orrery quest. It is about gathering specific items to repair the Orrery and unlock a useful magical power. You can start it without needing to be part of the Mages Guild, and it will lead to some interesting rewards.
This guide explains how to complete the Repairing the Orrery quest in the game.
Repairing the Orrery quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered
To begin the Repairing the Orrery quest, travel to the Arcane University in Imperial City. Once you're inside, look for Bothiel, who is talking to someone. Approach her, and she’ll inform you about the Orrery and give you the quest to gather several items.
Gathering the Dwarven items
You’ll need to collect five specific dwarven items from various bandit camps. Start by heading to Camp Ales, which is located west of Imperial City and north of Kvatch. When you arrive, bandits will attack you, so take care of them. Afterwards, check the body of the Bandit Carrier to find the Dwarven Cog and an Undiscovered Letter. This letter will help you find the other four camps.
The letter will point you to the following locations:
- Brotch Camp – Dwarven Cog
- Bodean Camp – Dwarven Cylinder
- Dagny’s Camp – Dwarven Coherer
- Varus Camp – Dwarven Tube
The bandits at each of these camps also carry valuable gear that can be sold for a good amount of gold, so make sure to loot everything you can.
Completing the Quest
After collecting all the dwarven items, return to the Arcane University and give them to Bothiel. You’ll need to wait for one in-game day while the Orrery is repaired. Once the day has passed, head to the Orrery and activate it. When you do, you’ll gain the Orrery Greater Power, which is a permanent ability until you choose to change it.
