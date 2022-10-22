To help Clash Royale players gain gold and gems for card upgrades, new challenges are added to the game every week. The most recent one is the 'Which Witch?'. Players engage in a 1v1 battle against one another in this draft challenge. During the fight, players must choose cards for their 8-card deck.

In Clash Royale, challenges offer players unique and enjoyable opportunities to engage in combat with other gamers and collect rewards. By taking part in challenges and tournaments, one can earn extra in-game resources like gems, magic items, gold, battle banner tokens, chests, and more.

To get exciting in-game rewards, players must complete 'Which Witch?' by October 26, 2022. The draft challenge, its benefits, and more will be covered in this article.

All about the latest draft challenge in Clash Royale

In this challenge, players must assemble a battle deck from the cards that are dealt at random before the battle. Out of a possible eight cards, each individual must select four. The remaining four will be dealt to opponents. The in-game description of the 'Which Witch?' draft challenge is as follows:

"Pick 4 cards and receive 4 from your opponent; one of you will play with Witch, the other will play with Night Witch. Collect rewards with no losses!"

The battlefield screen will display two cards at a time, and players will get to pick between them. They are going to receive four cards from the draft option in addition to the cards that their rival did not select. Gamers can choose from these eight cards for a total of four times. There will also be an option between Witch and Night Witch for one of the participants.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale We're aware there were a bit too many Witches in the Which Witch Draft Challenge 🙃 This is now fixed We're aware there were a bit too many Witches in the Which Witch Draft Challenge 🙃 This is now fixed 👍

To receive the Legendary emote, battle flag tokens, gold, magic goods, and chest, players must triumph in ten in-game encounters. Unlike the 'Which Witch?' draft challenges from the month of May, they will not be disqualified from the challenge for any number of losses.

Rewards for completing the 'Which Witch?' draft challenge

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Night Witch Draft Challenge is live! Collect one time rewards starting at 2 wins - unlock the Night Witch at 12! Your first entry is free Night Witch Draft Challenge is live! Collect one time rewards starting at 2 wins - unlock the Night Witch at 12! Your first entry is free ✌️ https://t.co/gPgGJ98lSQ

Players who participate in the 'Which Witch?' draft challenges will receive ten rewards after winning ten battles. They will get the following benefits after finishing the 'Which Witch?' in Clash Royale:

Players will get 4,000 gold on winning their first battle.

Players will get 80 battle banner tokens on winning their second battle.

Players will get 2,000 gold on winning their third battle.

Players will get one chest key on winning their fourth battle.

Players will get 2,000 gold on winning their fifth battle.

Players will get one epic token on winning their sixth battle.

Players will get 1,000 gold on winning their seventh battle.

Players will get 50 battle banner tokens on winning their eighth battle.

Players will get 1,000 gold on winning their ninth battle.

Players will get one witch legendary emote on winning their tenth battle.

The new challenge in Clash Royale is one of the best ways to earn rewards like battle banner tokens, gold, magic items, card tokens, emotes, and more.

