One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 DLC: The Battle of Onigashima- Release window, Luffy Gear 5, and more

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is getting a new DLC called The Battle of Onigashima, which will be the latest addition to the series, bringing the Straw Hat pirates face-to-face with Kaido and his crew. The DLC was one of the most anticipated expansions for the game, not just because of Onigashima but also because of the introduction of Luffy’s Gear 5 awakening as a playable character.

Luffy Gear 5 is right around the corner in the One Piece anime, and it’s not all that surprising why fans of Pirate Warriors are so excited to finally get his awakening as a playable character.

Below are some details you might have missed regarding the upcoming One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Battle of Onigashima DLC.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 DLC: The Battle of Onigashima release date

Bandai Namco US @BandaiNamcoUS



Character Pass 2 is out now, with DLC 4 "The Battle of Onigashima Pack" releasing in Sept. 2023!



The Pass includes 9 playable characters, 3 DLCs and a bonus “Onigashima Battle Law Costume”! spr.ly/6014Ppo3j pic.twitter.com/GOyWpOZpxp It’s all-out war! Let’s go! This is gonna be fun. #OPPW4 Character Pass 2 is out now, with DLC 4 "The Battle of Onigashima Pack" releasing in Sept. 2023!The Pass includes 9 playable characters, 3 DLCs and a bonus “Onigashima Battle Law Costume”!

As mentioned by Bandai Namco, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 The Battle of Onigashima DLC will be released in September 2023. An exact date is yet to be announced by the developers. However, many feel that it will be sometime in the first week of September.

The DLC will release on all major platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

What’s coming in One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 DLC: The Battle of Onigashima?

Here are some of the things that Bandai Namco has confirmed for the upcoming Pirate Warriors 4 DLC:

1) Gear 5 and Onigashima Battle Luffy

One of the biggest highlights of the update will be the introduction of Gear 5 Luffy, who will be one of the playable characters in the game.

Along with his Gear 5 form, you will also be able to get your hands on his Onigashima Battle form. The details of how they will play out and their movements are yet to be revealed. However, you can expect to see more information once Gear 5 Luffy is officially introduced in the anime.

2) Character Pass 2 Bonus

The Battle of Onigashima DLC will also come with a Character Pass 2, and those looking to get their hands on it will obtain Character Packs 4, 5, and 6, along with the “Onigashima Battle” costume for Law.

The Character Pass is something that you will be required to purchase separately, as the contents are not free.

3) Six more characters to be added with Packs 5 and 6

The One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 developers have also confirmed that six more characters will make their way to the game with Character Packs 5 and 6. However, they are yet to disclose any information on who these characters will be. Hopefully, there will be more information about it in the coming weeks.