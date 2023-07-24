In which One Piece chapter does Gear 5 appear? Explained

One Piece is progressing steadily, and Eiichiro Oda has put out some top-tier content over the past few months. The series has been going on for over two and a half decades with no signs of slowing down. The story has seen characters showcase some incredible improvements and power-ups in the recent past.

One such individual is the beloved protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy. This goofy pirate captain has achieved some of the most impressive feats that very few can boast about. This character had the entire fanbase hyped about a power-up called Gear 5 that shocked the entire fanbase. Not only was it incredible visually, but the powers that came with it were impressive as well.

One Piece chapter 1044 revealed Gear 5 along with other combat abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the One Piece manga.

One Piece Gear 5: Appearance and techniques explained

A colored version of Luffy in Gear 5 (Image via Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha, and Viz)

Monkey D. Luffy achieved this power-up during his fight against Kaidou and it allowed him to manipulate the environment around him. This awakening gives Luffy a level of freedom that allows him to fight in any way he pleases. It also increases his strength, speed, and agility. The user with Gear 5 of Gomu Gomu no Mi is fondly called the Warrior of Liberation.

The reason for this is that the user is capable of freeing people and bringing joy to those around them. Luffy's body and his hat turn white in color while his eyes have a reddish hue. Similar to Gear 4, there is a cloud of steam that can be seen levitating around Luffy's upper body.

This allows Luffy to not only take his flexibility to another level but also manipulate the environment around him. Luffy came out nearly unscathed from Kaidou's attacks since his body merely warped around his weapon. However, it takes massive amounts of energy to stay in this transformation. Luffy can be seen fatigued and tired when this transformation gradually wears off.

Techniques

Sage @sage_otsutsuki After doing some scaling and getting a more consistent size for Onigashima, I've come to the conclusion that Luffy's Bajrang gun had at least small planet total joules pic.twitter.com/XhPx2qivLX

The Gomu Gomu no Fusen in the One Piece manga allowed Luffy to inflate himself like a balloon. During the fight against Kaidou, Luffy managed to enter his body and expand himself. The Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun is a powerful technique that allows the protagonist to inflate his fist to a size comparable to Onigashima island.

What makes this technique even more potent is that he combines his fist with Busoshoku and Haoshoku Haki. Instead of punching him directly, he casts the Haki towards the target, which deals a ton of damage.

Gomu Gomu no Mogura Pistol allows Luffy to punch the ground with incredible force. Following this, the ground extends into a tendril-like object which in turn attacks the target.

Gomu Gomu no Dawn Whip is a modified version of his kick which creates more force by unwinding his body which is in a twisted state. Gomu Gomu no Dawn Rocket allows him to manipulate the ground and launch himself onto a target while behaving like a projectile.

These are just some of the abilities shown in the manga and fans can't wait to see more of this in the future.

Stay tuned for more One Piece anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.