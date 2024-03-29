One Punch Man World update notes: New hero, contents, and more

One Punch Man World update notes are live, promising plenty of new content, a new fan-favorite champion, quests, crucial bug fixes, and more. Announced on the title's official Discord server on March 29, 2024, the new patch update has caused a stir in the community.

This article talks about all the recent changes and optimizations the patch update has announced to help you be aware of all the little changes made to your favorite anime-inspired action RPG title.

One Punch Man World update notes: New hero

After Atomic Samurai in OPM World, developers Crunchyroll Games announced a new champion on the title's official X page on March 27, 2024. However, the post did not share much about the upcoming hero.

Per the patch notes:

Handsome Kamen Amai Mask Limited Time SSR Character & Impression Arms Draw will arrive in the new banner.

Amai Mask Exploration Avatar, Achievements, Character Trial, Biography Quest, and exclusive Memory and Will chips are some new inclusions.

You can also get the Special Amai Mask development pack & purchase event

Colorful Egg Hunt event quests & rewards are also there in the new One Punch Man World update notes.

Among these, the Colorful Egg Challenge was released on March 28, 2024, before the patch notes went live. This event will last until April 17, 2024.

One Punch Man World patch update: Bug Fixes

One Punch Man World developer announced fixes arriving in this update (Image via Discord/One Punch Man World)

According to the official announcement on the Discord server, the new One Punch Man World update notes will bring plenty of Bug Fixes:

The community often complained about being unable to change language when in Windows mode on PC. This problem has been fixed.

Holding Blocks often failed to block attacks from YO649Z Mk. II. This issue has also been taken care of.

Abyssal Wanderer is now expected to proceed even with an unstable network connection after the recent changes to the One Punch Man World update notes.

Issues related to the character list in the deployment interface (character list not displaying correctly) have also been fixed.

Many players experienced abnormality earlies in the lightning effect and Zombieman's skill's range. The developer promised to fix both of these issues in the latest update.

The description of the Blizzard Group's Prestige solo quest mismatch with the actual requirement is also fixed.

Apart from these changes, the developers have also made some crucial optimizations to the game in the recent One Punch Man World update notes. The developer announced optimization in the balance of stages in Combat Maelstrom and promised optimization in various text localizations, too.

