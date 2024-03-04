The community has been seeking the best One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai build since the champion arrived on the global server. Their quest has grown exponentially since developer Crunchyroll Games announced the SSR Impression Arms for Atomic Samurai, aka Kamikaze, with an official X post on February 4, 2024.

While Atomic Samurai is an impressive damage-dealing unit, focus more on Composure to get the best out of him when building. That said, this article looks to provide the best possible One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai build for you.

Basic character stats and skill analysis for Atomic Samurai

Atomic Samurai recently joined the One Punch Man World roster (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

It is crucial to check the basic character stats for the best One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai build. This will help you understand what you need to focus on while creating a formidable champion out of him.

Atomic Samurai is a Technique-type melee character with amazing ATK, Crit DMG, high HP, DEF, and Composure Reduction stats. He has immense attacking and dodging speed, but his regular speed is slow.

The new character has two different forms, so spend enough time training with the hero to master them both. Check out our article for a detailed analysis of the champion. Focus more on Crit DMG, Technique attack, and Composure for the best One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai build.

One Punch Man Atomic Samurai build: Impression Arms

Speed-O'-Sonic SSR Impression Arm goes well with Atomic Samurai (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

Speed-O’-Sound Sonic SSR Impression Arm can be a great fit for this champion since it applies Encouragement to all allies for 60 seconds, granting 40% ATK and 100% Technique ATK bonus. Therefore, using him on the same team as Sonic could be a good idea.

Another perfect Impression Arms page is the Atomic Samurai SSR Impression Arms page, recently announced by the developer on X. The enhanced attacks consume five stacks of Weakness Mark and gain a 6% Crit DMG boost.

Moreover, it helps all allies gain Might until the end of the battle and gives Atomic Samurai 40% Composure Reduction stats. Furthermore, it increases to 100% for other Technique-type characters. The skills will also deal with Composure DMG equal to 2,000% of Atomic Samurai’s Composure reduction.

While these are the two best choices for your One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai build, the R and SR Impression Arms of Kamikaze can also be effective. The R Impression Arms page applies Encouragement to the champion, granting a 20% ATK Bonus for a minute.

His SR Impression Arms page, on the other hand, helps him gain immunity against Paralysis, Coma, and Burning accumulation for all allies. If the debuff is already affecting an ally, it grants them immunity.

Best One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai build: Potential

The Potential of Atomic Samurai is incredible (Image via YouTube/Payneblade)

Potential is another crucial aspect of finding the best One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai build. Kamikaze’s exclusive SSR quality is that he gains ATK close to 45% Composure Reduction. This is why an Atomic Samurai build should revolve around the Composure aspect.

When in Iaido form, if Kamikaze successfully performs Accurate Dodge against an attack and then hits the enemy with Batto form in his first Potential, the Weakness Mark will increase to five stacks. Furthermore, the last basic attack in both forms will generate an additional stack of the Weakness Mark.

His second Potential helps increase the Raid Break Level limit by three. Thus, you should have Raid Break in your Atomic Samurai Memory build. The third Potential increases the duration of the Weakness Mark to a minute.

When Crit is triggered by an attack, the fourth Potential generates a 40% Composure DMG bonus. He will also get a 10% DMG bonus whenever the monster enters the Break state, and the effect can be stacked up to three times.

For his fifth Potential, he will get a 15% DMG bonus for 30 seconds after using his Enhanced Attacks, which consume five stacks of Weakness Mark. This can be stacked up to two times, and a Counterattack that consumes five stacks of Weakness Mark following an Accurate Dodge in Iaido form grants two stacks of this effect.

For his final Potential, Atomic Samurai generates Invulnerability for two seconds when using Blade Waltz. It also extends the window for Power Strike Defense from 0.3 seconds to one second.

However, unlocking his fourth potential should be enough to get the best One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai build.

Best One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai build: Memory and Will build

This is the most crucial part of an effective One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai build.

Raid Break is incredibly crucial for the best One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai build (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

Start with Raid Break once you unlock his second potential. This will grant you a +3% Bonus Composure Reduction and +70 Composure Reduction at level 1. It increases to a +50% Bonus Composure Reduction and +280 Composure Reduction. Build it up to level five to get all the Composure Reduction benefits you can get.

While Impassioned and Mind Reader are scarce, they are crucial for the best One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai build (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

Use Impassioned for increased ATK Bonus and ATK. While it does not look appealing at level one, unlock all the levels, and it can turn your Atomic Samurai into a beast. Add Penetrating Eye to it for increased Crit Rate and Mind Reader for better Crit DMG.

Use the Composure Crushed mechanism, as Atomic Samurai will gain a 10% DMG Bonus for 35 seconds with every switch between Kendo and Iaido Forms, even at level one.

This One Punch Man World Atomic Samurai build is focused on the strongholds of the character to get the best out of him. Follow Sportskeeda for more game-related news and updates.

