Orcs Must Die Deathtrap: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jan 25, 2025 19:50 GMT
Orcs Must Die Deathtrap can be purchased via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Store (Image via Robot Entertainment)
Orcs Must Die Deathtrap can be purchased via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Store (Image via Robot Entertainment)

The upcoming action tower-defense video game Orcs Must Die Deathtrap has already generated a lot of hype. The game will be released worldwide on January 28, 2025, and will be the fifth installment in the Orcs Must Die series. If you are excited about the title and are wondering what platforms it will be available on, read further to get all your answers.

Orcs Must Die will be released for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Unfortunately, the game will not hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. However, we might witness the game on other platforms later down the line. Notably, Orcs Must Die 3 was initially launched exclusively on Google Stadia. However, years later, it was released for other platforms.

Since Orcs Must Die Deathtrap is an indie game developed by a small team, it is safe to assume that we might get to play it on PlayStation 5 and other platforms later. For now, it will only be available for Xbox Series X/S and PC. That said, if you are planning to play it on a PC, here are its system requirements.

System requirements for Orcs Must Die Deathtrap

The game requires only 15 GB of storage (Image via Robot Entertainment)
The game requires only 15 GB of storage (Image via Robot Entertainment)

Minimum system requirements to play Orcs Must Die Deathtrap:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel i5 6th Gen
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon RX 570 8 GB
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended system requirements to play Orcs Must Die Deathtrap:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel i7: 8 Core/16 Thread CPU at ~3.6 GHZ
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia 3060 with 12 GB / AMD Radeon 6700 XT, 12 GB
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 15 GB available space

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
