Orcs Must Die Deathtrap: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

The upcoming action tower-defense video game Orcs Must Die Deathtrap has already generated a lot of hype. The game will be released worldwide on January 28, 2025, and will be the fifth installment in the Orcs Must Die series. If you are excited about the title and are wondering what platforms it will be available on, read further to get all your answers.
Orcs Must Die will be released for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Unfortunately, the game will not hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. However, we might witness the game on other platforms later down the line. Notably, Orcs Must Die 3 was initially launched exclusively on Google Stadia. However, years later, it was released for other platforms.
Since Orcs Must Die Deathtrap is an indie game developed by a small team, it is safe to assume that we might get to play it on PlayStation 5 and other platforms later. For now, it will only be available for Xbox Series X/S and PC. That said, if you are planning to play it on a PC, here are its system requirements.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
System requirements for Orcs Must Die Deathtrap
Minimum system requirements to play Orcs Must Die Deathtrap:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel i5 6th Gen
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon RX 570 8 GB
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 15 GB available space
Recommended system requirements to play Orcs Must Die Deathtrap:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel i7: 8 Core/16 Thread CPU at ~3.6 GHZ
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia 3060 with 12 GB / AMD Radeon 6700 XT, 12 GB
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 15 GB available space
For more such guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Also, read our other gaming articles here:
- Sniper Elite Resistance pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more
- Sniper Elite Resistance preview: A tense, enjoyable stealth shooter
- Dynasty Warriors Origins stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons
- Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes (January 22, 2025): General fixes and character-specific adjustments provided
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: Possible fixes for performance dips and crashes
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.