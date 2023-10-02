Organize clues at the Narzissenkreuz Ordo: Genshin Impact Initial Facts quest guide

New locations in Genshin Impact often mean the addition of World Quests and hidden secrets in the open world. Fontaine is brimming with a lot of mysteries, as travelers will find plenty to discover both on the surface, and underwater. One such questline is Initial Facts, which acts as a sequel to three major World Quests of Fontaine

Many are facing difficulties finding the objective in the Initial Facts World quests, where HoYoverse did not place a marker for the player's convenience.

It should be noted that there is only one objective, and the rest of the quest is followed by dialogues from NPCs, Traveler, and Paimon.

This article will guide you through the pre-requisites of the quest, and the location to organize clues at the Narzissenkreuz Ordo.

Pre-requisites for the Initial Facts World Quest in Genshin Impact

Getting the Initial Facts as a quest is no easy task, as you will need to go through three major World Quests in the world of Fontaine. Since finding them might be difficult, here is a list of the three World Quests that everyone must complete, alongside the locations where they will be found:

Ann of the Narzissenkreuz in Annapausis

Ancient Colors near the Statue of the Seven in Beryl region

Unfinished Comedy in Fortress of Meropide

Ann of the Narzissenkreuz quest cutscene (Image via Genshin Impact)

Based on the order of their completion, each dialogue will be changed in the Initial Facts quest, where Caterpillar will have additional things to say to Ann and Seymour.

Once you're done with all three of these World Quests, look for a book icon within the new Institute of Natural Philosophy map, and teleport.

Narzissenkreuz Ordo (Image via Genshin Impact)

Read the book, and the game will teleport you to the Narzissenkreuz Ordo, where your objective will appear.

'Organize clues' location guide in Genshin Impact's Narzissenkreuz Ordo

As mentioned, the objective Organize clues doesn't get marked by the game, and it becomes tricky to find the specific position within the massive oval room.

To begin with, simply start from the round table located in the middle, and look for a gramophone towards the walls. The image below should help clear any confusion.

Gramophone in the main oval Narzissenkreuz Ordo room (Image via Genshin Impact)

Approach the gramophone, and a cutscene will trigger with characters based on the order of your World Quest completions. To have Caterpillar, Ann, and Seymour in the room, you must do the quests in the canonical order, with Ann of the Narzissenkreuz and Ancient Colors first, followed by Unfinished Comedy.

Simply go through each dialogue until the quest ends. The NPCs involved will then stay in the same room for the rest of the game