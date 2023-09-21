Genshin Impact leaked voice lines hint at upcoming playable characters

A plethora of Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced online recently, with some focusing on voice lines. These datamines are interesting because they reference some characters from the old Fontaine mega-leak that were previously thought to be playable. Since the voice lines are new, it would indicate that some of these units will end up being playable at some point.

Generally speaking, specific character names referenced in a voice line tend to be playable, even if it takes several patches for it to happen. This article will focus on supposed voice lines from Wriothesley, Neuvillette, and Charlotte from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks: Some units' voice lines hint at new playable characters

These are the characters referenced in Neuvillette and Wriothesley's voice lines (Image via HoYoverse)

It is worth noting that Neuvillette and Wriothesley's voice lines have already been datamined. As far as new characters yet to be playable go, Neuvillette references:

Clorinde

Sigewinne

Navia

Wriothesley mentions the following characters who were yet to be confirmed as playable by miHoYo:

Furina

Sigewinne

Clorinde

Navia

Emilie

Chevreuse

It is worth noting that, apparently, Neuvillette also has a voice line for Furina.

Neuvillette voice line references

Note that the original voice lines are in Chinese, so there are unofficial translations floating around. Neuvillette says some interesting things about his judgment toward the Archons, but let's specifically focus on the new characters yet to be playable. Here is what Neuvillette says about them:

Clorinde: Neuvillette talks about how strong Clorinde is while being confident about the justice of the tribunal with her around.

Neuvillette talks about how strong Clorinde is while being confident about the justice of the tribunal with her around. Sigewinne: Neuvillette worries about her being bullied and wonders when her next vacation will be.

Neuvillette worries about her being bullied and wonders when her next vacation will be. Navia: Neuvillette apologizes while thinking about her.

Note: Due to spoilers, you have to click on the View button of the Reddit posts to see them in their entirety.

Wriothesley voice line references

Here is a summary of what Wriothesley says about the following new units:

Furina: Wriothesley talks about how he disappointed Furina last year.

Wriothesley talks about how he disappointed Furina last year. Sigewinne: Wriothesley admits Sigewinne got some bad habits from him.

Wriothesley admits Sigewinne got some bad habits from him. Clorinde: Wriothesley talks about Clorinde's dueling prowess.

Wriothesley talks about Clorinde's dueling prowess. Navia: Wriothesley doesn't trust Navia.

Wriothesley doesn't trust Navia. Emilie: Wriothesley talks about her odors.

Wriothesley talks about her odors. Chevreuse: Wriothesley says that Chevreuse deserves a lot of credit for her work.

Not all voice lines known to reference others have been datamined. Genshin Impact 4.1 is the next patch, but there are some rumblings about Genshin Impact 4.2's characters.

Furina voice line references

These are the people Furina supposedly talks about in her voice-overs

Furina mentions the following Genshin Impact characters that miHoYo are yet to confirm as playable:

Navia

Arlecchino

Charlotte

Clorinde

No specific voice lines have been datamined.

Charlotte voice line references

Charlotte refers to some previously unrevealed characters (Image via t.me/s/stepleaker)

Charlotte references the following characters who have yet to be confirmed by miHoYo as playable:

Navia

Clorinde

Emilie

Chiori

Furina

Note that every character mentioned in this article was part of the original Fontaine mega-leak. Seeing the lesser-talked-about people like Emilie and Chiori hints that they will be relevant in a future patch, whenever that might be. Of course, popular options like Navia and Clorinde also appear to get plenty of focus in these voice lines.

