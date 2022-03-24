“OTK SODA”: Fans break down what OTK’s upcoming announcement could be

Boasting some of the biggest names in streaming, OTK Network has revealed a major announcement via Twitter. The live-streaming organization, starring Asmongold, Mizkif, Cyr, Esfand and more, will be having a shareholder meeting.

A secret announcement is being planned for the event, which will be live on Twitch, this Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 12.00PM on Mizkif’s Twitch channel. While nothing has been revealed, fans are incredibly excited and guessing what could be announced.

What is coming for OTK Network this weekend?

The announcement itself had a graphic with a little notepad with a variety of to-do items on it. These included jokes (Fire Rich Campbell), something perhaps a bit obvious (More Merch), and perhaps something that was a bit of a meme.

It mentions “Big Time Rush x OTK?,” which very well could be a collaboration that happens in the future. It also has “Find PC Sponsor,” which is fitting as they no longer do anything with Artesian Builds.

The biggest part is a “Super Secret Announcement,” which has fans curious and excited. There’s no telling what it could be, but one thing is for certain - it will be a must-see reveal. The organization does claim to have some big things to announce, and thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long for the reveal.

Fans cannot stop talking about what awaits on the OTK Shareholders Meeting

Fans around the world came together to hype up the announcement, and so did the streamers that make up the organization.

Some think the big reveal is going to be that BruceDropEmOff will be signed to the group. This was a very popular opinion, with one user even saying Bruce had already leaked it.

One user suggested that Erobb would sign, while another hyped Snuffy as potentially being a mystery signee.

The potential for Big Time Rush and OTK to work together definitely had some fans excited on Twitter, even if it was just for laughs. Quite a few Twitter users were very excited about that possibility.

One user wanted a signee for the group that comes out of absolutely nowhere, but that was followed by a comment which demanded otherwise. After all, the whole point of the organization is that it’s a group of friends that stream together and make content. It would almost certainly have to be someone everyone knows and trusts.

Gary @GGNY_315 @OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV People talking all the usual streamers they think are incoming to join OTK, But for me I want to see someone totally out of left field that we would never guess just to bring a different voice and prospective into OTK

At least one custom PC build company popped up and even offered to trade someone for Rich. Another user stated that they would rather see them start their own PC line.

Krandals @Krandalz @OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV Why find a PC sponsor when you could create your own. I bet you would sell OTK computer setups like crazy. Make it happen.

No matter what, though, people were incredibly excited about the potential of big announcements by the group.

Whatever the organization announces, it’s sure to be big news, and it all kicks off on Sunday, March 27, 2022, on Mizkif’s Twitch channel. While nothing has been confirmed, it will without a doubt be monitored by the streaming group’s fanbase.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul