“OTK SODA”: Fans break down what OTK’s upcoming announcement could be

OTK Network have announced a shareholders meeting and some major announcements coming soon (Image via OTK Network)
Jason Parker
ANALYST
Modified Mar 24, 2022 10:32 PM IST
Boasting some of the biggest names in streaming, OTK Network has revealed a major announcement via Twitter. The live-streaming organization, starring Asmongold, Mizkif, Cyr, Esfand and more, will be having a shareholder meeting.

A secret announcement is being planned for the event, which will be live on Twitch, this Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 12.00PM on Mizkif’s Twitch channel. While nothing has been revealed, fans are incredibly excited and guessing what could be announced.

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV It was already leaked, guys: OTK SODA

What is coming for OTK Network this weekend?

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV As someone who owns channel points I’d like to be invited to the shareholder meeting. https://t.co/smzfVt6aiR

The announcement itself had a graphic with a little notepad with a variety of to-do items on it. These included jokes (Fire Rich Campbell), something perhaps a bit obvious (More Merch), and perhaps something that was a bit of a meme.

It mentions “Big Time Rush x OTK?,” which very well could be a collaboration that happens in the future. It also has “Find PC Sponsor,” which is fitting as they no longer do anything with Artesian Builds.

The biggest part is a “Super Secret Announcement,” which has fans curious and excited. There’s no telling what it could be, but one thing is for certain - it will be a must-see reveal. The organization does claim to have some big things to announce, and thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long for the reveal.

Fans cannot stop talking about what awaits on the OTK Shareholders Meeting

Fans around the world came together to hype up the announcement, and so did the streamers that make up the organization.

Some think the big reveal is going to be that BruceDropEmOff will be signed to the group. This was a very popular opinion, with one user even saying Bruce had already leaked it.

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV OTK BRUCE INCOMING https://t.co/CT69V6oCyN
@GGNY_315 @OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV otk bruce
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV announce Bruce
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV OTK BRUCIE https://t.co/dQvnBEC0J0
@PaulSpleen @OTKnetwork @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV The new member will be Bruce, he leaked it already lol.

One user suggested that Erobb would sign, while another hyped Snuffy as potentially being a mystery signee.

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV OTK Erobb here we go!
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV Snuffy joins OTK announcement!
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV OTK SNUFFY

The potential for Big Time Rush and OTK to work together definitely had some fans excited on Twitter, even if it was just for laughs. Quite a few Twitter users were very excited about that possibility.

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV Couldn't get this out of my head with all this BTR x OTK talk going around, so I made this BTR type style edit lmao https://t.co/O1pktjyRvn
@SintakuOfficial @OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV @cyr @emiru @TectEGG I just heard the "oh oh whoOOA oHHHH" in my head 🤣🤣 fabulous work 🤌
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV BIG TIME RUSH LETS GOOO
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV @bigtimerush at the meeting???

One user wanted a signee for the group that comes out of absolutely nowhere, but that was followed by a comment which demanded otherwise. After all, the whole point of the organization is that it’s a group of friends that stream together and make content. It would almost certainly have to be someone everyone knows and trusts.

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV People talking all the usual streamers they think are incoming to join OTK, But for me I want to see someone totally out of left field that we would never guess just to bring a different voice and prospective into OTK
@GGNY_315 @OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV That's literally what the members and fans don't want. Otk's supposed to be a group of friends having fun creating content.

At least one custom PC build company popped up and even offered to trade someone for Rich. Another user stated that they would rather see them start their own PC line.

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV Look no further. And we'll trade you @chomperzz_ for Rich.
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV Why find a PC sponsor when you could create your own. I bet you would sell OTK computer setups like crazy. Make it happen.

No matter what, though, people were incredibly excited about the potential of big announcements by the group.

@OTKnetwork @mizkifupdates @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV Can’t wait https://t.co/Ip9YvLo4Ug
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV Always new stuff to announce - best org
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV A whose line is it anyways type game show? I think you guys would be great at something like this https://t.co/QhgiP6vhaa
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @Asmongold @TipsOutBaby @nmplol @RichWCampbell @jschlatt @EsfandTV this is legit my favorite event y'all ever did, looking forward to this one.

Whatever the organization announces, it’s sure to be big news, and it all kicks off on Sunday, March 27, 2022, on Mizkif’s Twitch channel. While nothing has been confirmed, it will without a doubt be monitored by the streaming group’s fanbase.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
