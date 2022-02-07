Outraged Apex Legends players plan to boycott “overpriced” Prestige Bloodhound skin

Respawn usually releases a melee Heirloom for one of their characters during each Collection event in Apex Legends. These objects are exceedingly tough to obtain and possess a unique set of animations, making them immensely desirable.

A recent leak has revealed that instead of an Heirloom, players will instead receive the Prestige Bloodhound skin for the Anniversary Collection event, as shown in the Season 12 Defiance gameplay trailer.

Which means that, in order to obtain the skin, players must buy and collect all 24 event cosmetics, which can cost up to $164. While this is the standard price for an Heirloom, many members of the community believe the skin isn't worth as much as the treasured melee heirlooms, and have threatened to boycott the event.

Apex Legends players’ frustration towards overpriced Prestige Bloodhound skin

While Respawn has yet to confirm this, many in the community have speculated that the skin will cost as much as an Heirloom. Although some players claim there is no difference in their value, Respawn has been criticized by many in the community, who have threatened to boycott the entire tournament.

Players are angry that a skin has been assigned the same value as an Heirloom, despite the fact that all 24 items in the event are scheduled to cost roughly $164.

The Apex Legends subreddit has seen a slew of videos and discussions of players expressing their dissatisfaction with Respawn's choice to include the "overpriced" skin in the event, with some even dubbing it the "dumbest thing they've done."

Despite the fact that Heirlooms have cost that much in every event, the main argument against Respawn appears to be that the skin will never have the same value, even if the skin includes unique animations and a finisher.

