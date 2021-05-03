Outriders: Complete details for Seismic Commander Armor set for Devastator

Armor sets in-game like the Legendary Seismic Commander Armor set can turn the tide of battle, even for a class such as the Devastator, allowing it to focus on its devastating seismic abilities and carve a path through enemies.

The Devastator class in Outriders, despite not receiving the same amount of love as the other classes owing to its low DPS, is still undoubtedly one of the best classes to use in-game owing to its role as a tank and defensive capabilities.

However, it would be wrong to label the Devastator class as unplayable. Time and time again, players have proved that the class can be powerful if built currently. Despite Devastator being booted from games due to low DPS, the class can still stand tall on its own.

@Outriders Devastators are being booted from multiplayer (matchmaking) games because lack of dps. my main is Devastator and it happened to me several times already, what will you do about that or should i just ditch devastator and make another class to play? — ako gogolashvili (@PailokaLoka) April 9, 2021

Armor sets like the Seismic Commander Armor fulfill a vital role in helping shape class build-in-game. Armor sets offer huge bonuses to certain class points and reward players built along with the Seismic Shifter class branch.

Despite each class having four unique armor sets to find and obtain, the Seismic Commander Armor set for Devastatoras is probably one of the best in-game at the moment.

This article breaks down the bonuses of the armor set and discusses which build will suit the playstyle more.

Finally completed the Seismic Commander set! Looks amazing! Optimal build actually uses 2 purples though for maximum damage. So pumped when the final and hardest to get head piece dropped! Deathshield next! pic.twitter.com/sRm3xwMujO — Ganas Gaming (@Ganas_Gaming) April 28, 2021

Related: Outriders Devastator Class Guide, Subclasses, and Basic Beginners Tips

Advertisement

Complete details for Seismic Commander Armor set for Devastator

Right off the bat, it's easy to understand that the Seismic Commander Armor set for Devastators is focused on the Seismic Shifter sub-class and provides the wearer with bonuses related to the class branch.

The armor set has five different pieces that players can collect. When the entire set has been collected, enemies afflicted with the bleed status receive increased damage of 150%.

Seismic Commander Helmet

The helmet comes with two mods that really help players get those last kills on elite and buff targets with the help of impale.

Seismic Commander Helmet (Image via YouTube, Tons of Damage)

The Ultimate Impaler mod allows the "Impale" skill to be activated two more times before triggering a cooldown. In contrast, the Blood Shock mod allows "Earthquake" to inflict bleed damage on enemies affected by the skill.

Due to the set bonus, which deals 150% extra damage to enemies affected with bleed, the Seismic Commander's Helmet is probably the most important piece of the armor set.

Seismic Commander Armor

Much like the bonuses received from the helmet, the Armor piece also buffs the "Impale" skill with the mod Palisade, which allows the skill to strike two additional targets.

Seismic Commander Armor (Image via YouTube, Tons of Damage)

Advertisement

Earth's Legacy mod further increases the range of the "Earthquake" skill, which can damage enemies further and inflict them with the bleed status.

Seismic Commander Gloves

As mentioned before, the Seismic Commander Armor set primarily focuses on Seismic abilities, and the Seismic Commander's Gloves are no exception. Empowering the wearer with two mods that further boost the "Earthquake" skill, the gloves are an invaluable piece of the armor set.

Seismic Commander Gloves (Image via YouTube, Tons of Damage)

The Asunder mod gives the "Earthquake" skill the ability to reduce the armor of enemies, while the Ground Crush mod further empowers the "Earthquake" skill by increasing its base damage.

In conjunction with this, Armor reduction will increase damage and bleed affliction, which provides the Devastator class a massive bonus.

Advertisement

Seismic Commander Leg Armour

The gloves add a nifty mod to the mix called Life of The Party. While this mod doesn't buff any particular skill, it reduces incoming damage for every enemy at close range, stackable up to eight times.

Seismic Commander Leg Armour (Image via YouTube, Tons of Damage)

The second mod, known as Rivers of Blood, further boosts the damage done by the "Impale" skill, increasing its damage to enemies afflicted with bleed.

Seismic Commander Footgear

Much like the Seismic Commander's Helmet, the Footgear also provides bonuses to the "Impale" and "Earthquake" skills via mods.

Seismic Commander Footgear (Image via YouTube, Tons of Damage)

The Second Quake mod allows players to use their "Earthquake" skill for an additional time before triggering the cooldown, while Sharpered Spike buffs the "Impale" skill allowing it to deal extra damage.

Watch the video here for more details:

Advertisement

Related: Complete details for Outriders Legendary Armor sets for each class