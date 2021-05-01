Outriders maintenance update: All changes after the new patch

Outriders recently underwent a major change following the biggest maintenance update. The maintenance update v1.07 came less than a month after its release, and Square Enix has made considerable changes which are listed in the Outriders patch notes.

The developers took to Twitter to reveal news of the update. The detailed news was also provided as a blog post on Reddit for Outriders fans to read. The publishers fixed several crashes and bugs. Simultaneously, the game has been optimized and in-game improvements have rolled out.

We have just released the biggest Outriders patch to date.



Please review the full patch notes and latest information regarding Character/Inventory restorations here:

>> https://t.co/UHyAl3VumV <<



1/3 pic.twitter.com/tU2SCF75l9 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 30, 2021

Popular YouTuber KhrazeGaming has been hooked to the Outriders since its release. He uploaded a comprehensive video to explain all the changes implemented in the Outriders v1.07 update.

Outriders maintenance update: Rebalancing, Bugs, Multiplayer and more details

Outriders maintenance update v1.07 went live on April 30th, 2021 and it brought some of the much-needed changes to the looter-shooter RPG game.

Highlights:



- Fixed a number of crashes throughout the game.



- Fixed a number of issues, bugs and crashes associated with multiplayer.



- Resolved an issue that could cause players to get stuck on the “Sign In” screen.



2/3 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 30, 2021

YouTuber KhrazeGaming has been hooked on Outriders since its release. He took to his YouTube channel to address the update rolled out by the developers.

The following discussion focuses on how KhrazeGaming reacted to the recent changes after the Outriders maintenance patch.

Advertisement

Rebalancing

One significant change is in rebalancing. The update provides players the opportunity to dodge the shot of AI Snipers. Along with this, players can experience a reduced amount of knockback from creatures in the Stargrave expedition. There is a significant delay between spawns and a reduced number of the offending creatures.

The Over-Levelling System/Scaling Multipliers have been adjusted. The outgoing damage in the Outriders has been reduced and improvements have been made in terms of the incoming damage scale.

Bugs

In terms of bug fixes, KhrazeGaming points out that the Trickster’s “Hunt the Prey” skill which kept going into cooldown instead of teleporting has been fixed. He also mentions that the bug which caused a handful of mods to not properly trigger the On Shot/ On Critical Shot during the killing shot has been fixed.

As mentioned by KhrazeGaming, the developers have rectified the bug which reduced damage when used. The FOV has also been increased from 90 to 130 which allows better visual from the player’s perspective.

Resolution

Outriders maintenance patch brought a major change with respect to the resolution aspect. Developers have fixed quite a number of crashes. The issue which resulted in players getting stuck at the “Sign In” screen has been fixed. Apart from this, other aspects such as lights, shadows, and reflection issues that make up the minute details of the game have been fixed. Enhanced camera movements and improved visibility of the crosshairs are some other changes which have been rolled out in the recent update.

- Lots of resolutions for gear, mods, skill, quest, level & lighting bugs



- Lots more fixes, improvements and optimizations.



Full details:

>> https://t.co/UHyAl3VumV <<



3/3 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 30, 2021

Advertisement

Multiplayer

In the multiplayer segment, privacy has defaulted at “Close.” The bug that prevented clients from joining the host has been fixed. The YouTuber mentioned that loading time for players’ gears has also been enhanced significantly. The issue which rendered the host unable to select a story point that was not unlocked by clients has been fixed as well.

Crafting

KhrazeGaming points out that the cost of improving from Rare to Epic and leveling up Epic gear from level 1 to 30 has been lowered. Items are cheaper in the early game. Bug fixes for skill damage improvement mod on gear fetching reduce damage when used at lower World Tiers have also been added.

Classes

In terms of classes, Trickster got fixed. Currently, apart from his teleport issue, the bug which caused the Senator's Knife to vanish has been fixed. Pyromancer’s Phoenix Nestling skill is providing players 50% HP. The anomaly which gave out the wrong HP in multiplayer has been fixed. The Thermal Bomb skill which helps the Pyromancer to exit cover has been looked into as well.

Pyromancer changes in Outriders (Image via Square Enix)

However, it was Technomancer who received the big changes in the recent Outrider maintenance patch. The highlights of these changes are as follows:

Advertisement

The Minigun mod “Massacre” will now only stack up to 6 times.

Bug fixed for Toxic Lead armor mod that was not triggering properly

Bug fixed for Destruction where melee or further skill use was prevented.

Bug fixed for Technomancer’s Turrets to be placed on vertical surfaces.

Technomancer changes in Outriders(image via Square Enix)