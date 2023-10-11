Overwatch 2: 5 best projectile heroes for Samoa map

The Overwatch 2 fanbase is ecstatic with the new Samoa map released for Season 7. This interesting feature adds a new viewpoint to the game, with circular goals, offset circular walls, high grounds, and choke points that will test even the most experienced players. With the arrival of the new map, a lot of new strategies are inbound, and a lot of gamers might be pondering which hero they should play on Samoa.

Projectile heroes use weapons that require players to perfect their trajectory and timing skills since they rely on their ability to forecast and precisely land shots. While these characters necessitate more skill and prediction ability on the player's part, they provide gratifying benefits. Here are the 5 best projectile heroes to use in the Samoa map.

Overwatch 2: The top 5 projectile heroes for the Samoa map

5) Junkrat

With his outrageous actions, this hero knows how to make an impressive arrival. Junkrat, armed with explosives and mines, is a one-man pyrotechnics act that wreaks catastrophe on the enemies he targets.

His ultimate power, RIP-Tire, is a destructive wheel that can roll across Overwatch 2's Samoa map and clear out a whole enemy squad in the blink of an eye.

Junkrat's lack of precision while shooting is one of his best qualities, due to the bouncy nature of his projectiles, he can target a cluster of enemies and deal solid chunks of damage. When things get out of hand, his mobility allows him to covertly flank his opponents or escape sticky circumstances.

4) Pharah

Pharah is the hero you use if you want to deal damage from above the clouds. She gains a tactical edge by flying high above the battlefield and launching a barrage of rockets at her opponents. Pharah's ultimate allows her to unleash a torrent of lethal blows, annihilating everything unfortunate enough to be in her path.

With Overwatch 2's new map Samoa, she gets plenty of space to fly around, analyzing enemies and causing massive destruction. However, being a master of the skies is not without its difficulties. Pharah must have accurate aim and be aware of her surroundings.

Hitscan heroes can threaten her mid-air dominance, so she must pick her targets carefully and keep an eye out for hostile snipers.

3) Echo

Echo's ability to fly gives her an edge in maneuvering and flanking as an on-the-go damage dealer. She may use one of her weapons to fire sticky bombs that latch onto opponents and explode after a brief delay, dealing substantial damage. The arrival of Samoa in Overwatch 2 gives Echo space to observe her rivals while wreaking havoc on them.

When you play as Echo, you must learn how to mimic the skills and playstyles of other heroes. Analyzing the battlefield in action and selecting the appropriate hero to mirror can help you win the battle.

From replicating a Tank to deliver a strong push to mimicking a Support to offer essential healing or mirroring a DPS to bring forth crushing firepower, the options are endless. It is entirely up to you to leverage your understanding of the game to maximize Echo's varied arsenal.

2) Hanzo

Armed with a trusty bow and a plethora of unique skills, Hanzo specializes in destroying adversaries with rapid and calculated strikes. While his arrows may provide significant damage to adversaries, aiming effectively may be tough to learn at first. You must practice your aim and prediction skills when playing this Overwatch 2 character.

Understanding your arrow's trajectory and predicting adversary moves will be vital in landing those important shots. Your ability to reliably hit your objective, whether it is taking down vital targets or providing valuable recon for your squad, will decide your efficacy on the battlefields of Overwatch 2.

1) Genji

Genji is arguably among the most difficult projectile heroes in Overwatch 2. His skill comes with his incredible speed and precision with his sword. He delivers a stream of devastating slashes with his Dragonblade, capable of eliminating foes with a single strike.

Genji's small health pool and frailty need a deft and daring approach, yet his power lies in his precise execution and effective engagements. His efficiency is dependent on his ability to react quickly and comprehension of the situation. Because of his swift feet and hard blows, he can move effortlessly across the battlefield, hitting swiftly and effectively to take out high-priority targets.

These are some of the projectile heroes you can play in the Overwatch 2 map Samoa. Personal tastes, playstyles, and skill levels can have a big impact on how simple or difficult a hero feels to a particular player. The best approach to figuring out which heroes are right for your playstyle and skill level is to test them out in-game.