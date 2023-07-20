Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Junkrat

Junkrat, the explosive-obsessed demolitionist in Overwatch 2, is known for creating mayhem on the battlefield with his unrelenting barrage of bombs and traps. His ability to control space and deal immense area damage makes him a formidable force to reckon with. This article explores the top five team compositions that can maximize the hero's potential and create an environment where he can excel.

Junkrat's chaotic playstyle demands a team that can create opportunities, provide support, and capitalize on the disarray he unleashes. Each team composition showcased here is thoughtfully designed to complement Junkrat's explosive tactics and ensure he dominates the battlefield.

By combining his area denial and burst damage with the right mix of tank, damage, and support heroes, these compositions unlock Junkrat's full potential and provide a strong foundation for victory.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best Overwatch 2 Team Compositions for Junkrat

5) Orisa + Junkrat + Pharah + Baptiste + Zenyatta

Tank: Orisa

Damage: Junkrat, Pharah

Support: Baptiste, Zenyatta

This team composition capitalizes on the explosive synergy between Junkrat and Pharah, delivering overwhelming area damage.

Orisa's protective barrier provides cover for Junkrat and Pharah to rain destruction upon the enemy team. Baptiste's Immortality Field ensures the team's survival during intense fights, while Zenyatta's Discord Orb amplifies their damage output.

4) Reinhardt + Junkrat + Mei + Ana + Lucio

Tank: Reinhardt

Damage: Junkrat, Mei

Support: Ana, Lucio

This team composition focuses on controlling and disrupting the enemy team.

Junkrat and Mei combine their area denial and crowd-control abilities, while Reinhardt's barrier protects them during engagements. Ana's precise healing and Nano Boost empower Junkrat's explosive potential, and Lucio's Speed Boost enhances the team's mobility.

3) Sigma + Junkrat + Ashe + Mercy + Moira

Tank: Sigma

Damage: Junkrat, Ashe

Support: Mercy, Moira

This team composition emphasizes consistent damage and sustainability. Junkrat's explosive firepower pairs well with Ashe's precise shots.

Sigma's barrier protects the team, and Mercy's damage boost amplifies Junkrat and Ashe's impact. Moira's healing offers sustained support to keep the team in the fight.

2) Roadhog + Junkrat + Doomfist + Brigitte + Baptiste

Tank: Roadhog

Damage: Junkrat, Doomfist

Support: Brigitte, Baptiste

This team composition centers around creating opportunities and disrupting the enemy formation.

Roadhog and Doomfist draw attention away from Junkrat, allowing him to rain destruction from a safe distance. Brigitte's support provides survivability, and Baptiste's healing and area denial abilities keep the team going strong.

1) Wrecking Ball + Junkrat + Soldier: 76 + Ana + Zenyatta

Tank: Wrecking Ball

Damage: Junkrat, Soldier: 76

Support: Ana, Zenyatta

This team composition focuses on mobility and constant pressure.

Wrecking Ball's disruption creates openings for Junkrat and Soldier: 76 to apply consistent damage. Ana's healing and crowd control provide vital support, and Zenyatta's Discord Orb amplifies their impact on the enemy in Overwatch 2.

As the explosive-obsessed demolitionist, Junkrat's prowess on the battlefield is truly unleashed when paired with the right team compositions. These five team setups are just the beginning, as creative players and strategists can tailor combinations to suit their playstyle and capitalize on Junkrat's strengths even further in Overwatch 2.

Adapting the team composition to counter specific enemy compositions and adapt to different maps is crucial for success. It's essential for players to communicate effectively, focusing on coordinating ultimates and strategies to create a seamless synergy that unleashes Junkrat's full destructive potential in Overwatch 2.

However, it's worth noting that while these compositions can greatly enhance Junkrat's performance, versatility and adaptability remain vital traits for any team. Overreliance on a single strategy can lead to predictability, making it easier for opponents to counter and exploit weaknesses in Overwatch 2.

Effective communication, coordination, and teamwork are vital for executing these team compositions successfully. By synergizing their abilities with Junkrat's explosive power, these compositions create a volatile and dangerous force on the battlefield, paving the way for triumphant victories in Overwatch 2.