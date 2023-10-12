Overwatch 2: 5 best dive heroes for Samoa map

As Overwatch 2 Season 7 continues to generate excitement, the new Samoa map garners significant attention for its dynamic gameplay and unique challenges. Known for its diverse terrain and strategic nuances, Samoa is a highly well-suited playground for dive compositions. In this article, we'll explore the five best dive heroes for the Samoa map, providing insights on maximizing their potential and leading your team to victory.

Best Heroes for a dive composition in Overwatch 2

1) Winston

Winston (Image via Blizzard)

Winston, the intelligent and agile tank, is a strong dive hero for the Samoa map. His mobility and ability to leap into the fray make him a top choice for creating chaos among enemy ranks. The wide-open spaces, high grounds, and multiple jump opportunities in Samoa play to Winston's strengths.

Use his Tesla Cannon to disrupt enemy backlines, and deploy your Barrier Projector to protect your team during engagements. Coordinate your dives with your team, and Winston becomes a formidable force in Samoa.

2) Genji

Genji (Image via Blizzard)

Genji's mobility and versatility make him an excellent dive hero for Samoa. His Swift Strike lets him quickly close the gap between enemies and eliminate vulnerable targets. The map's high grounds and open spaces provide ample opportunities for Genji to use his agility to outmaneuver opponents.

In Samoa, flanking and ambushing are key strategies, and Genji's Shurikens and Dragonblade can devastate the enemy team when executed effectively.

3) Kiriko

Kiriko (Image via Blizzard)

Kiriko is a fantastic choice for dive compositions on the Samoa map. Her Healing Ofuda provides a burst of healing for your allies. Her Protective Suzu can protect your team during engagements for a brief period, while her Kunai deals significant damage at close range.

Her Swift Step ability comes in handy when an ally needs support. Her ultimate, Kitsune Rush, is made for dive compositions, providing attack speed, movement boost, and ability cooldown for allies following the fox's path.

4) Tracer

Tracer (Image via Blizzard)

Tracer's unparalleled mobility and hit-and-run tactics make her a go-to dive hero for Samoa. Her Blink ability lets her zip around the map, dodging obstacles and enemies. The map's tight spaces and abundant cover create opportunities for Tracer to flank, harass, and eliminate high-priority targets.

Her Pulse Pistols can quickly dispatch enemies, and her Recall ability allows her to reset her position, making her a constant thorn in the enemy's side in Overwatch 2.

5) Mercy

Mercy (Image via Blizzard)

While not a traditional dive hero in dealing with damage, Mercy is a crucial support hero for dive compositions on Samoa. Her Guardian Angel ability enables her to quickly reach teammates, even those on high ground. Mercy's healing beam ensures that your dive heroes stay healthy during engagements, and her damage boost amplifies their offensive capabilities.

Additionally, her Valkyrie ultimate provides a significant advantage, granting mobility and enhanced support for your team, making it a game-changer in the heat of battle in Overwatch 2.

The Samoa map in Overwatch 2 offers a dynamic playground for dive compositions. These five heroes, Winston, Genji, Kiriko, Tracer, and Mercy, excel in this environment due to their mobility, versatility, and ability to create chaos in enemy ranks.

By mastering these heroes and coordinating your dives with your team, you'll be well on your way to conquering Samoa and achieving victory in Overwatch 2.