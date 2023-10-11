Overwatch 2 Samoa guide: How to play, best heroes, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 7 brings an array of exciting changes to the beloved first-person shooter, and the map, Samoa, is no exception. This addition introduces a new dimension to the game, with offset circular walls, high grounds, and choke points that will present formidable challenges, even for the most experienced players.

In this guide, we will walk you through everything you need to know to navigate the Samoa map effectively. From understanding the map layout to the best heroes to use, we've got you covered.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Overwatch 2 Samoa guide

How to play on Samoa in Overwatch 2

Understanding the layout and dynamics of the Samoa map is essential to succeeding in Overwatch 2. Here's how to play effectively here:

Map Overview: Samoa is a control map consisting of three distinct points: Downtown, Volcano, and Beach. Each point has its unique challenges and features, so adapt your strategies accordingly.

Point Capture: To capture a point, your team needs to have more players present on the objective than the opposing team. Coordination and teamwork are crucial to securing the point. Understanding map control and positioning is also key.

Defense Strategies: Defending the point requires a solid defense strategy. Positioning your heroes effectively, managing your cooldowns, and denying enemy advances are essential.

Ultimate Management: Keep track of your team's ultimate abilities and use them strategically to turn the tide of the battle. Coordinating ultimates with your team can be a game-changer.

Flank Routes: Familiarize yourself with the flank routes on the map. These paths can be crucial for ambushing enemies, avoiding confrontations, or gaining advantageous positions.

Best heroes for Samoa in Overwatch 2

Choosing the right heroes can make a significant difference in your team's success on Samoa. Here are some hero recommendations for each point on the map:

1) Downtown:

Ashe: Ashe's range and dynamite ability make her a strong pick for controlling sightlines on the high ground. Widowmaker: Another sharpshooter, Widowmaker can lock down key areas with her sniper rifle. Reinhardt: Reinhardt can provide excellent shield support and lead the charge for a rush composition. Lucio: Lucio's speed boost can help your team maintain control of the high ground or rotate quickly. Reaper: Reaper's close-range power can be valuable for contesting the central spire.

2) Volcano:

Winston: Winston's mobility allows him to take advantage of the open terrain and high ground on this point. Genji: Genji's vertical mobility and close-quarters combat skills make him a strong choice for dive compositions. Zarya: Zarya can protect her team with her barriers and contribute to the fight with her energy-charged attacks. Brigitte: Brigitte's healing and crowd control abilities can help maintain control of the point and protect allies. D.Va: D.Va's mobility and defense matrix can help her control the point while protecting teammates.

3) Beach:

Soldier 76: Soldier's mobility and versatile kit can make him an effective pick on Beach. Tracer: Tracer's agility and flanking potential can disrupt the enemy team's positioning. Junkrat: Junkrat's area denial and explosive damage are useful in small huts and tight spaces. Ana: Ana's long-range healing and crowd control can be valuable for holding the point. Moira: Moira's area healing and damage abilities are useful in the confined spaces around the huts.

Additional tips and strategies

Here are some more tips to help you succeed on Samoa:

Communication: Effective communication with your team is essential. Call out enemy positions, coordinate ultimates, and make quick decisions to adapt to the changing situation.

Adaptability: Be prepared to switch heroes and strategies based on the evolving needs of the match. A rigid approach can lead to defeat.

Flank control: Pay attention to the map's flank routes, and consider using heroes to control or deny these paths to your opponents.

Environmental awareness: On Volcano, be cautious of environmental hazards like lava. Avoid being knocked off the map by enemy crowd control abilities.

Ultimate Economy: Managing your team's ultimates efficiently can give you a significant advantage. Avoid using all ultimates at once, and consider saving some for the next fight in Overwatch 2.

With this comprehensive guide, you're well-equipped to tackle the Samoa map in Overwatch 2. Remember that practice, coordination, and adaptability are the keys to success in this dynamic and challenging environment. Assemble your team, choose your heroes wisely, and lead your squad to victory on Samoa in Overwatch 2!