Overwatch 2: 5 best heroes to duo with Sombra (Season 7)

Sombra, the elusive hacker known for her stealthy tactics, has undergone several changes since her original release in 2016, thanks to a significant rework in Overwatch 2. Now, Blizzard Entertainment is introducing further adjustments to the hero, making her gameplay more interactive for both players controlling her and those facing her on the opposing end.

Notably, Sombra gains a potential One-Shot ability due to the substantial damage output of the Virus. Her latest rework, starting from Season 7, includes a faster teleport version of her Translocator for improved coordination and tracking, a passive stealth mechanism that provides adversaries with a chance to react before Sombra escapes, and a new Virus ability, enhancing her lethality.

This article is dedicated to highlighting the heroes that can synergize effectively with the reimagined stealthy hacker in Overwatch 2, offering valuable insights into potential duos that can maximize her impact on the battlefield.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Overwatch 2 guide: Tracer and other heroes to pair with Sombra

1) Doomfist

Doomfist and Sombra in Overwatch 2 form a dynamic duo with a focus on isolating and eliminating high-value targets. Doomfist's kit complements Sombra's playstyle exceptionally well, providing debuffs and dive potential. His Meteor Strike adds to the synergy by applying a slow effect upon landing, making it even more challenging for enemies to escape once marked for the dive.

Doomfist's versatility shines as he can adopt a hit-and-run approach while maintaining a potent frontline presence with his Hand Cannon, shotgun, and devastating Punch ability. This diverse skill set offers flexibility in selecting and engaging with priority targets.

Additionally, Doomfist's slam-punch combo and quick-firing shotgun contribute to swift and efficient eliminations, which align perfectly with Sombra's ability to focus on marked targets. This combination benefits from Doomfist's role as a dive tank, making it an evident and effective choice for isolating and dispatching key opponents.

2) Soldier: 76

Soldier: 76 and Sombra form a potent duo in Overwatch 2. Soldier: 76's toolkit shares similarities with Sombra’s, particularly his Sprint ability, which allows him to quickly reposition on the map. Together, these heroes can excel in flanking strategies, either separately or as a team, consistently winning fights through their combined firepower.

Moreover, Sombra can now benefit from Soldier: 76's Biotic Field, providing additional sustainability on aggressive flanks. Soldier: 76's Helix Rockets serve as a burst damage source, ideal for finishing off crucial targets. Even if they can't secure the elimination, both Soldier and Sombra possess excellent escape mechanisms, minimizing the need to commit too aggressively.

Sombra’s newly added ability in Season 7 of Overwatch 2, Virus, has a decent projectile speed, enabling effective damage output at range, even beyond the hack's reach. It is particularly advantageous on maps with elevated positions like Dorado and Gibraltar.

Soldier: 76's Tactical Visor and Sombra's EMP is a costly ultimate combo, but it often proves to be worth it due to the immense consistent damage output.

3) Winston

The Winston and Sombra combination in Overwatch 2 remains potent in ranked play. Winston excels as the quintessential dive tank when paired with Sombra and Ana, offering strong synergy. His dive capabilities and protective bubble create an environment that enables Sombra to execute aggressive engagements efficiently.

What makes Winston a formidable choice is his often underestimated burst damage potential. His Landing damage, melee combo, and rapid leap speed make him the fastest dive tank, covering more extensive distances while maintaining substantial burst damage and consistent zapping. His bubble has historically been an asset for flankers, providing them with protection to stay in the fight.

Sombra pairs well with Winston due to the bubble's cover. Her machine pistol and Translocator benefit from the bubble's safety, enabling quick escapes. Utilizing Winston's bubble strategically, the duo can effectively block enemy heals, allowing them to focus down a single target while impeding the opponent's attempts to support their team.

4) Tracer

Tracer and Sombra in Overwatch 2 form a classic and highly effective duo. Tracer brings an array of strengths to the table, including burst damage, incredible mobility, and the ability to handle tanks. Her elusiveness makes it challenging for opponents to force her out, especially without another Tracer in pursuit.

This duo excels in delivering consistent damage and maintaining control over fights. Sombra and Tracer have performed well in past metas, primarily due to their aptitude for dealing consistent damage when played with an active approach.

With Sombra encouraged to engage outside her Stealth form, Tracer gains more opportunities to swiftly eliminate targets marked by the former. Moreover, their combination, when enhanced with Sombra's Virus ability, enables them to eliminate enemies instantly.

While Sombra's mobility may be slightly lacking, Tracer compensates for this deficiency. She can even punish heroes attempting to chase Sombra after her escape.

5) Lucio

Lucio and Sombra in Overwatch 2 is a formidable duo that capitalizes on their ability to push fast onto hacked targets and disrupt the enemy team. Lucio's synergy with Sombra lies in their shared desire for early and aggressive engagements.

When Lucio doesn't need to focus on supporting healers, he can act as an effective diver, further separating hacked targets from their team while providing Sombra with the speed boost she needs to chase down and eliminate her targets. Lucio can also take off-angles, applying pressure from multiple sides, which complements Sombra's hacking efforts.

One of the key advantages of pairing Lucio and Sombra is the use of Lucio's Sound Barrier, which enhances Sombra's effectiveness in the fight. Sombra's mid-range threat is significant, and with a Sound Barrier, she becomes even more valuable without the need for a hack.

This duo is adept at overwhelming the enemy team through early aggression and speed, making them a powerful combination in Overwatch 2.