Overwatch 2 Calling All Heroes drops: All rewards, how to earn, and more

The developers have partnered with various streaming platforms so that the players can acquire the Overwatch 2 Calling All Heroes drops. Gamers who want to acquire the drops must watch a drops-enabled livestream on either Twitch or YouTube for a certain amount of time. Moreover, players must link their Twitch or YouTube account with their Blizzard profile to obtain these drops and use them in-game.

With that being said, this article discusses what players can acquire from the Overwatch 2 Calling All Heroes drops. Additionally, a guide on how to connect your Blizzard account with your Twitch or YouTube has also been detailed below.

How to obtain Overwatch 2 Calling All Heroes drops on YouTube and Twitch

The developers at Blizzard Entertainment have prepared the Overwatch 2 Calling All Heroes drops for the players. All of the drops are free; hence, all players can acquire these without having to worry about anything. You can acquire a total of four items from the drops which are listed in the section below:

Spring Hammond – Player Icon (Watch a livestream for one hour )

– Player Icon (Watch a livestream for ) Monarch – Rare Venture Skin (Watch a livestream for two hours )

– Rare Venture Skin (Watch a livestream for ) Flower Friends – Spray (Watch a livestream for four hours )

– Spray (Watch a livestream for ) Ganymede’s Meadow – Name Card (Watch a livestream for five hours)

After you claim all the drops from any of the aforementioned platforms, they will be delivered to your in-game collections. Note that to receive or get the drops delivered to your in-game collections, you must connect your Blizzard account with the platform you are claiming the Overwatch 2 Calling All Heroes drops from.

How to connect Blizzard account with Twitch

The steps to connect your Blizzard with Twitch are listed in the following section:

Fire up a web browser and search for Blizzard Entertainment.

Open the website and log in to your account.

Click on your account on the top right side of the webpage and select “Account Settings” from the pop-up window.

from the pop-up window. Head over to the Connections tab and navigate your way to the Twitch option.

tab and navigate your way to the Twitch option. Hit the Connect button which will redirect you to Twitch.

button which will redirect you to Twitch. Authorize and log in to your Twitch account to finish the process.

How to connect Blizzard account with YouTube

The steps to connect your YouTube account with Blizzard are detailed in the section below:

Fire up YouTube, navigate to the top right side, and click on your profile icon.

Hit the Settings button to open the page.

button to open the page. Head over to Connected Apps and hit the Connect button beside Twitch .

and hit the button beside . Follow the pop-ups on the screen to finish the procedure.

