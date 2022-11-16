Blizzard, the company responsible for developing Overwatch 2, has found itself in hot water yet again. The mid-season patch, which was expected to arrive on November 15, has been delayed once again.

The Overwatch 2 community isn't too happy about it as the mid-season patch for the game was scheduled to bring a lot of changes. From reintroducing Mei in the game to fixing some bugs, balance changes and 'core content updates,' the patch was highly anticipated by the community. However, a few hours prior to its release, the developers issued a statement on Twitter announcing that the patch was being delayed.

Sil @Silent_zzzzzzz @OverwatchCaval still find it funny they had 3 weeks to identify any critical issues they were gonna have with releasing this patch and all that just for them to announce it on the day of its release of all day’s possible, common blizzard L @OverwatchCaval still find it funny they had 3 weeks to identify any critical issues they were gonna have with releasing this patch and all that just for them to announce it on the day of its release of all day’s possible, common blizzard L

Why was the Overwatch 2 mid-season patch delayed?

According to information posted on the official Overwatch 2 forums, the mid-season patch was delayed as the team discovered some critical issues that needed some urgent attention. This delay not only affects the delivery of the rewards tied to the Overwatch League matches, but the return of Mei as well.

Arandom_Idiottt @Arandom_OW

They literally removed a hero from the game temporarily with 2 delays and have allowed heroes like zarya to go unfixed for over a month

I at least expect some compensation for it @OverwatchCaval I like how they don’t even give us anything for delaying this twiceThey literally removed a hero from the game temporarily with 2 delays and have allowed heroes like zarya to go unfixed for over a monthI at least expect some compensation for it @OverwatchCaval I like how they don’t even give us anything for delaying this twice They literally removed a hero from the game temporarily with 2 delays and have allowed heroes like zarya to go unfixed for over a monthI at least expect some compensation for it

Mei was disabled a while back after players started exploiting one of her abilities to gain the upper hand on the enemy during matches. She was supposed to arrive in Overwatch 2 on November 15, but now she'll be arriving on November 17 instead. The community, however, does not believe Blizzard's promises anymore.

Ceapri @ImCeapri @OverwatchCaval I’ll believe it when I see it @OverwatchCaval I’ll believe it when I see it

Mayu @yuiuuji @OverwatchCaval they disabled her to fix a bug just to create another bug and push a whole patch back 2 days @OverwatchCaval they disabled her to fix a bug just to create another bug and push a whole patch back 2 days 😐 https://t.co/1vs3bE71uu

Most members are of the opinion that they'll only acknowledge the patch when it drops because it's been delayed for a while now. Some members have also expressed concern that the patch might be delayed yet again.

Gucci @Gucci_JL @OverwatchCaval Can’t wait to see it delayed again. Unvault Thunder Doomfist, btw @OverwatchCaval Can’t wait to see it delayed again. Unvault Thunder Doomfist, btw

Some members of the community went on to dub Blizzard as "useless". Some have also expressed concern about how developers usually announce everything right before a new feature is released or delayed. The community was of the opinion that it would be better if the developers made announcements well in advance, rather than doing so at "death's door".

Enchandted @enchandted



Blizzard please just talk to us, don't do it the moment the patch is supposed to go live. We need info ASAP, not at deaths door. @OverwatchCaval Man... they delayed the delay of a delayed patch with a delayed mid season balance patch for the delayed game. With an additional 2 day delay.Blizzard please just talk to us, don't do it the moment the patch is supposed to go live. We need info ASAP, not at deaths door. @OverwatchCaval Man... they delayed the delay of a delayed patch with a delayed mid season balance patch for the delayed game. With an additional 2 day delay. Blizzard please just talk to us, don't do it the moment the patch is supposed to go live. We need info ASAP, not at deaths door.

While the overall delay continues to be a pain for the entire community, they're also unhappy about the fact that Genji is being hit left and right with nerfs. From this, it can be assumed that Genji is really popular within the community itself, and does have quite a fan base. The community noted that the hero saw only about a month of decent playtime but was nerfed hard.

Emerald @Emerald_44_ @OverwatchCaval Genji needs literally no nerfs this is infuriating he gets to be meta for a little over a month then gets gutted when he can finally see some amount of play @OverwatchCaval Genji needs literally no nerfs this is infuriating he gets to be meta for a little over a month then gets gutted when he can finally see some amount of play

possessed @possessed_ow @OverwatchCaval The fact that the Genji nerf is still going through @OverwatchCaval The fact that the Genji nerf is still going through 💀💀

Keeping all this in mind, the community brings up a rather concerning allegation. They believe that these delays and these alleged unnecessary nerfs are indicative of the fact that no developer from Blizzard plays the game at all. While that might not be true, it's rather concerning to see the community express such views.

Home Of Sexual @deflated_clown @OverwatchCaval So we can now see that no one working on the game actually plays it. @OverwatchCaval So we can now see that no one working on the game actually plays it.

To sum it up, Overwatch 2 has been in hot water for a lot of reasons ever since it was released in October 2022. While it's unclear why these problems are cropping up so often, it definitely needs to be looked into. Despite all these issues, the game does have quite a bit of a fan following worldwide, so there's a good reason for the developers to come up with a fix for all these issues, and that too quickly.

Here's to hoping that the mid-season patch drops on November 17 and there are no further delays involved. If these issues aren't addressed quickly, the community might refrain from playing Overwatch 2 altogether!

