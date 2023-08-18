Overwatch 2 cosplayer has fans in the groove with a spectacular Lucio makeover

Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular games and has attracted fans for various reasons. While some people love the game and its design, others are often found to be enthralled by the hero roster and the diversity that it has to offer. Heroes of all types exist, and this has caused the cosplaying community to be one of the most significant scenes in the Overwatch 2 world. Recently, a Lucio cosplayer has made waves in the community for his incredible makeover by capturing the essence of the Rio-based support to a dime.

The cosplay was initially made for the DreamCon 2023 cosplay contest but has since garnered plenty of attention in social media thanks to the cosplayer's latest post on the Overwatch 2 subreddit.

An Overwatch 2 Reddit user has stunned the community with a Lucio cosplay

Lucio is a character that is often known for his looks as well as his vibrant personality. As such, he is a pretty popular character in the cosplaying realm, albeit hard to replicate. This is primarily due to his unique weapon design and his visors and shoes being quite hard to replicate. Finally, Lucio's hair is tough to nail down as well.

Nevertheless, Reddit user u/TheBlackSpeed assembled an incredibly detailed cosplay of the Brazilian support, which has wowed the fans.

As mentioned by the user, fans were quick to shower the cosplayer with compliments for their impeccable work, which took nearly a month and a half. Fans also took a special liking to the skate rollers used in the cosplay. Lucio's skate rollers are an integral part of his identity, enabling him to wall ride and make fools out of his opponents.

A fascinating part of this cosplay is the negligible negative feedback in the comments section. Worldwide OW2 fans have showered love on u/TheBlackSpeed's work, signifying the exceptional creation and recognizing the effort put into making this costume.

Final thoughts

It is safe to say that this might be one of the best Lucio cosplays ever in the history of Overwatch 2 and one of the best cosplays in general. The detail put into this costume deserves immense praise. From the character's iconic hair to his funky gun and skate rollers, everything has been replicated to perfection by u/TheBlackSpeed.

Overwatch 2's cosplay scene continues to grow, and cosplays such as this help promote an essential fanbase of the game and give them the recognition they deserve. The cosplayer has also teased a future makeover of another hero, Baptiste, which fans must look forward to.