All Genji skins in Overwatch 2

Genji is one of the most recognizable names in Overwatch 2. The Damage hero is known for his flashy movement and sharp skills with his shurikens and blade. In the game, he functions as a flanker that looks to eliminate the enemy backline in a flash to set his team up for easy victory. Over the years, we have seen plenty of memorable plays with the iconic assassin.

Players can also show off their Genji mechanics in style as he has an incredibly vast amount of cosmetics, including skins. This article will list every Genji skin that is present in Overwatch 2.

The list of Genji skins in Overwatch 2

Unlike most heroes in Overwatch 2, Genji has skins divided into five rarity tiers rather than the usual four, as he has a Mythic skin. The five tiers of skins that Genji has include:

Common

Rare

Epic

Legendary

Mythic

Common Genji skins in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, only these two skins will be available for free to all Genji players:

1) Classic Genji

Classic Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

2) Overwatch 2 Genji

Overwatch 2 Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rare Genji skins in Overwatch 2

There are four rare skins for Genji that players can purchase. These skins are mere recoloring of Genji's original armor.

1) Azurite Genji

Azurite Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Credits

2) Cinnabar Genji

Cinnabar Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Credits

3) Malachite Genji

Malachite Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Credits

4) Ochre Genji

Ochre Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 75 Credits

Epic Genji skins in Overwatch 2

The Epic skins significantly redo Genji's existing color scheme and add some cool features. However, this rarity's core aspect of his ninja attire remains the same.

Standard Epic skins

1) Carbon Fiber Genji

Carbon Fiber Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 250 Credits

2) Chrome Genji

Chrome Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 250 Credits

Event-specific Epic skins

1) Nihon Genji

Nihon Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: 750 Credits

2) Skeleton Genji

Skeleton Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Price: Shop exclusive

Other Epic skins

1) Overwatch League Gray Genji

Overwatch League Gray Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This skin can only be acquired if users cheer 2,600 Twitch bits while watching Overwatch League games.

2) Street Runner Genji

Street Runner Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This skin can only be purchased from the Shop.

Price: 1000 Credits

3) Overwatch League Team Genji skins

The 19 Overwatch League teams also have Genji skins clad in the team's home and away colors. All of these skins cost 150 Overwatch League tokens.

Legendary Genji skins in Overwatch 2

These skins completely redefine Genji's looks in Overwatch 2 and give him alternate personalities depending on the skinline

Standard Legendary skins

1) Sparrow Genji

Sparrow Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This skin features a Young Genji before the tragic battle against his brother, Hanzo.

Price: 1000 Credits

2) Young Genji

Young Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

An alternate color variation of the Sparrow skin showcasing a youthful Genji before everything went wrong.

Price: 1000 Credits

3) Nomad Genji

Nomad Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Nomad skin reimagines Genji as a wandering mercenary in the deserts.

Price: 1000 Credits

4) Bedouin Genji

Bedouin Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A blue version of the Nomad skin, the Bedouin Genji skin showcases an alternative look to the hero.

Price: 1000 Credits

5) Oni Genji

Oni Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is one of the most popular Genji skins in the game due to its distinct looks and cool mask.

Price: 1000 Credits

Event-specific Legendary skins

1) Baihu Genji

Baihu Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This Genji skin is a part of the Lunar New Year skin collection

Price: 1500 Credits

2) Blackwatch Genji

Blackwatch Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This skin, featuring Genji before joining Overwatch, was released as part of the Overwatch Archives skin collection.

Price: 1500 Credits

3) Bushi Genji

Bushi Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Like his Blackwatch skin, the Bushi skin is also part of the Overwatch Archives skinline.

Price: 1500 Credits

4) Sentai Genji

Sentai Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This Genji skin redresses the ninja as a Power Ranger. It was released with the original Overwatch Anniversary event.

Price: 1500 Credits

5) Genjiman

Genjiman (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Genjiman skin is also part of the Overwatch Anniversary world and is a red variant of the Sentai skin.

6) Demon Genji

Demon Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Demon Genji skin is the third skin for the Japanese assassin in the Overwatch Anniversary skin collection. It is a more detailed version of the Oni skin.

Price: 1500 Credits

7) Kendoka Genji

Kendoka Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Kendoka skin is one of Genji's two skins, along with the Epic Nihon skin in the Summer Games skin collection.

Price: 1500 Credits

8) Karasu-Tengu Genji

Karasu-Tengu Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This skin is a part of the spooky Halloween's Terror universe and reimagines Genji as the titular yōkai commonly found in Shinto legends.

Price: 1500 Credits

9) Ice Wraith Genji

Ice Wraith Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The chilling Winter Wonderland world in Overwatch 2 often has creepy skins, and Ice Wraith Genji is one of them.

Price: 1500 Credits

10) Illidan Genji

Illidan Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This Genji skin was automatically awarded to players who had bought tickets for the 2019 BlizzCon event. As such, this skin is exclusive and cannot be obtained anymore.

Other Legendary skins

1) Royal Guard Genji

Royal Guard Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This skin was part of the Season 5 Battlepass and cannot be obtained anymore.

2) Divine Monkey Genji

Divine Monkey Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Divine Monkey Genji skin is shop-exclusive. It incorporates elements of Chinese legends.

Price: 1900 Credits

3) Genos Genji

Genos Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This unique Genji skin was released to commemorate the crossover between Overwatch 2 and One Punch Man. It is shop-exclusive.

Price: 1900 Credits

4) Happi Genji

Happi Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A summer-themed skin such as Happi captures Genji's laidback personality that he used to have in his childhood.

Price: 300 Overwatch League Credits

5) 2018 Pacific All-Stars Genji

2018 Pacific All-Stars Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The 2018 Pacific All-Stars Genji skin is a timeless classic known for its rarity and incredibly smooth design.

Price: 300 Overwatch League Credits

6) Shanghai Summer Genji

Shanghai Summer Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This Genji skin is similar to the Happi but instead has the Japanese hero don the colors of the Shanghai Dragons

Price: 200 Overwatch League Credits

7) Dallas Summer Genji

Dallas Summer Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A Western equivalent to the Shanghai Summer skin, the Dallas Summer Genji skin features the Dallas Fuel being repped by the ninja.

Price: 200 Overwatch League Credits

Mythic Genji skins in Overwatch 2

Genji has only one mythic skin in the game and six other heroes, including Tracer, Kiriko, Ana, Junker Queen, and Sigma.

1) Cyber Demon Genji

Cyber Demon Genji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This skin was part of the very first Overwatch 2 battle pass. The skin allows players to customize their weapon skin and other cool features. Unfortunately, the skin cannot be obtained anymore.

Genji has some of the most unique and exciting skins that players can show off in a game of Overwatch 2. Due to his fun playstyle and various cosmetics, the Japanese ninja remains one of the game's most popular heroes.