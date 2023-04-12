Overwatch 2 Galactic Emperor Sigma skin: How to get, customizations, and more

The Galactic Emperor Sigma skin is the latest Mythic skin in Overwatch 2. It arrived with the Season 4 update and hands a complete makeover to the character. Mythic skins can only be unlocked through the Premium Battle Pass, meaning players will have to spend at least 1000 Overwatch coins and put in time on top of that to acquire them.

Mythic skins were first introduced to the Overwatch series with Overwatch 2's Season 1 Battle Pass. Each season sees the addition of just one Mythic Hero skin, making them extremely rare.

The first Hero to get the Mythic skin was Genji, with the Cyber Demon skin. Following this, in Season 2, Junker Queen got a Mythic skin (Zeus Junker Queen), and in Season 3, it was Kiriko (Amaterasu Kiriko). In Season 4, the honor of the Mythic skin was received by Sigma.

Everything Overwatch 2 players should know about Galactic Emperor Sigma skin

Check out some customization options for Galactic Emperor Sigma (Mythic) Unlocked at Tier 80 of the #Overwatch2 Season 4 Battle Pass.

As mentioned earlier, Mythic skins in Overwatch 2 can only be acquired through the Premium Battle Pass. They are usually located at the end of the Battle Pass and require a player's time and effort. The Galactic Emperor Sigma skin can be unlocked at Tier 80 of the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Players who successfully complete Tier 80 before Season 4 ends will receive not only the Mythic skin but also the Rare Galactic Emperor Player Icon and the Common Emperor's Command spray.

A Mythic skin has its perks. The Galactic Emperor Sigma skin can be customized in many ways. Players can get two weapon skins for Sigma, three Helmets, three Armors, and three color schemes along with it. Using these combinations, players can create many variants for the Galactic Emperor skin.

As for the weapons, players can Hyperspheres with spikes on them. Helmets, on the other hand, range from military dictator ones to demonic crowns. For Armor, players get a spiky suit, a demonic, and an angelic body suit. Along with them, players can change the hues of the outfit - gold/purple, teal/grey, or black/brown.

However, the most appealing part of the skin, when equipped, is the nebula that forms behind Sigma around his neck. This perfectly matches the Season 4 Battle Pass theme of Space Fiction.

The Galactic Emperor Sigma skin looks absolutely stunning, and with so many customization options, it is a must-have for all Sigma fans.

New Support Hero, Lifeweaver

Space Opera Battle Pass

Mythic Galactic Emperor Sigma

New Game Modes & Events



#Overwatch2 Season 4 arrives April 11 New Support Hero, Lifeweaver Space Opera Battle Pass Mythic Galactic Emperor Sigma New Game Modes & Events Free-to-play on console & PC.

Overwatch 2 Season 4 is live and will be available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

