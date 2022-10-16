Overwatch 2 heroes that should be avoided by beginners 

Blizzard Entertainment has brought in a lot of changes in Overwatch 2. First and foremost, the number of tanks teams can use for competitive 5vs5 matches has been reduced to just one slot. To compensate for this, Blizzard has redesigned all the previous maps from Overwatch with additional cover.

Many of the previous heroes have also undergone major changes in Overwatch 2. Some have been buffed, while others have seen significant tweaks to their movement mechanics. This article looks at some of the characters in OW2 that are hard to control and master and should be avoided by new players.

5 Overwatch 2 heroes strictly not for beginners

1) Widowmaker

Character class: DPS

Widowmaker can kill heroes peeking out of safety (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Widowmaker is a lethal silent assassin in Overwatch 2. Her primary weapon, the Widow’s Kiss, is a devastating automatic rifle at short-range and also acts as a sniper rifle, perfect for long-range shootouts. Though players get decent mobility with her grappling hook, it does require precision and practice to move around the map effortlessly.

Another thing worth noting is that Widowmaker can be vulnerable at times during close-range shock-combat scenarios. Overall, players need to have a certain degree of understanding regarding her positioning on the battlefield, which is why she is not ideally suited for beginners.

2) Zenyatta

Character class: Support

Zenyatta is a versatile support that can inflict a ton of damage on enemies. This makes her more of a Support-DPS hybrid. However, she is also one of the most vulnerable heroes, and it’s easy to counter her.

While expert players might be able to get away with these drawbacks, they have prior knowledge of the game modes and maps in OW2, which is something beginners don't possess.

3) Sigma

Character class: Tank

Sigma is a solid tank to have in Overwatch 2 only when he's been mastered. He is most effective at medium range, and players controlling him must draw the enemy out before their teammates can go in for the kill.

His barrier shield projection can only be cast from behind to protect frontline allies. His ultimate, which has the ability to knock enemies into the air, requires precise communication with the rest of the squad before being able to kill vulnerable enemies one by one. This entry is not a good option for beginners.

4) Echo

Character class: DPS

With Echo, players get lethal damage-dealing abilities combined with aerial mobility (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

With superfast aerial movement speed and lethal damage-dealing capacity, Echo is probably one of the most versatile heroes in Overwatch 2. Thanks to her Duplicate ability that enables her to become a copy of a target enemy, she gets many skills and ultimate moves temporarily. Players have to be cautious, though, with this ability.

If the enemy copied doesn’t benefit the player and their teammates, it might end up being a double-edged sword. This is why newcomers must avoid Echo in the initial days.

5) Wrecking Ball

Character class: Tank

Wrecking Ball is a genetically engineered hamster called Hammond (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Wrecking Ball has a formidable HP of 600 and can also deal a ton of damage despite being a Tank. This is why she gets picked a lot by expert players.

To succeed with Wrecking Ball, players must have superior map knowledge; otherwise, Hammond would be completely flying in the wrong direction of the map.

Overall, this hero has a versatile set of abilities with plenty of zoning capabilities. However, with Wrecking Ball, players must learn to be in the thick of the action; otherwise, she could end up being a terrible choice.

