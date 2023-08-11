Overwatch 2 Item Shop rotation (August 10): Invasion Ultimate bundle, Illari Legendary bundle, and more

Overwatch 2 has finally been restored to its former glory, and its fans are pretty hyped with the changes. Due to a lack of exciting materials season after season, the game was becoming dull. Players were looking for some appealing content, and to answer their call, during Season 6, "Invasion" of Overwatch 2, they were flooded with multiple exciting content alongside the good old Item shop.

The Item shop rotation of August 10, 2023, consists of numerous bundles regarding Invasion PvE missions, Premium Battle Pass upgrades, and a couple of Hero skins.

What does Overwatch 2's August 10 Item Shop rotation offer?

After pushing multiple changes in Overwatch 2 regarding the UI, Hero buffs, nerfs, etc., the developers have included many bundles regarding the long-awaited PvE Invasion missions alongside skin bundles for a couple of Heroes. These bundles will be available until August 16, 2023.

During Season 6 of Overwatch 2, players were introduced to the contents like the PvE Invasion mission, a new support Hero named Illari, new flashpoint maps named Suravasa, New Junk City, and many more, alongside some jaw-dropping skins for a handful of Heroes.

So, without wasting time, let's dive into the available content this week.

Invasion Ultimate Bundle: Price, content, and more

Invasion Ultimate bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Invasion story missions of Overwatch 2 featuring the Null Sector are completely accessible with this bundle, and it's available in the store for $39.99.

The bundle consists of:

Invasion Story Missions.

Battle Pass: 20 Battle Pass tier skips & Premium Battle Pass of Season 6.

Coins: 2000 Overwatch Coins.

C-455 Sharpshooter Cassidy Skin.

K-2000 Blademaster Kiriko Skin.

Invasion Bundle: Price, content, and more

Invasion Bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If players don't want to spend a chunk of money on the ultimate bundle of Overwatch 2, they also got the option to go for the Invasion story mission bundle. This bundle is available in the store for $14.99 and is worth every penny.

This bundle includes:

Invasion Story Missions.

Coins: 1000 Overwatch Coins.

Premium Battle Pass

Premium Battle Pass (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This bundle is the right place to spend a chunk of money if you want to upgrade your Battle Pass to its premium version. You can unlock this bundle by spending 1000 Overwatch coins. Moreover, you can spend 2200 Overwatch coins to bypass 20 more tiers.

Illari Legendary Launch bundle: Price, content, and more

Illary Legendary Launch bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If players want to get the taste of Illari early, alongside more cosmetics of her, then this Overwatch 2 bundle is the perfect pick for them. This bundle costs only 2200 Overwatch coins.

This legendary bundle includes:

Hero: Illari.

Sundown Illari Skin.

Highlight Intro: Captive Sun.

Victory Pose: Over The Shoulder.

Hero Collection bundle: Price, content, and more

Hero Collection bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The devs have introduced a total of 19 Heroes from Overwatch 1. Heroes like Orisa, Winston, Reaper, etc., are missing from the list. Alongside those Heroes, three skins and Credits are available in this bundle. The bundle is available in the market for $4.99.

This bundle includes:

19 Heroes from Overwatch 1

Pale Moira Skin

Paragon Reinhardt Skin

Winter Widowmaker Skin

Credits: 1500 Overwatch Credits

The shop also offers more exciting Overwatch league skins in different sections.

Mercy- 2019 Atlantic All-Stars

Mercy- 2019 Atlantic All-Stars (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Overwatch devs created this heart-throbbing Mercy skin to honor the 2019 All-Stars. This skin only can be obtained by spending Overwatch League tokens and costs 300 OWL tokens.

Zenyatta - Zen-Nakaji

Zenyatta- Zen-Nakaji (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This legendary Zenyatta skin was first introduced in 2018 and was inspired by New York Excelsior's player JJoNak. This skin is available in the shop for 300 OWL tokens.

Zarya - Charged Climber

Zarya- Charged Climber (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This skin is the Teammix skin for the professional team Guangzhou Charge. This skin is also worth 200 OWL tokens.

Doomfist - Thunder

Doomfist- Thunder (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This legendary rarity Doomfist skin was first introduced in the 2019 season to honor the dominant championship run of San Francisco Shock. This skin is also available in the market for 300 OWL tokens.

Widowmaker -Ange De La Mort

Widowmaker- Ange De La Mort (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This community favorite Widomaker skin was first introduced to the players a few years ago. This skin can be purchased in the shop for 300 OWL tokens.

Zarya - Reigning Climber

Zarya- Reigning Climber (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This legendary rarity Zarya skin is also a Teammix skin for the professional team Atlanta Reign. It's available in the market for 200 OWL tokens.