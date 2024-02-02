Overwatch 2 joins Minecraft, Call of Duty titles, and more in the GeForce Now cloud gaming service

Overwatch 2 has now made its entry into the world of Nvidia GeForce Now, the popular tech company's cloud gaming service. As announced during the CES 2024 keynote, this feature will allow players to enjoy Blizzard's hero shooter title on the cloud service. Nvidia developers expanded their cloud game collection over the years by adding new games. Now, every other player can experience the beauty of the Overwatch 2 universe, regardless of their PC specification.

Apart from the announcement, Nvidia developers have added another layer of excitement for Overwatch fans. To know more about this service, make sure to read this article till the end.

Overwatch 2 is now available on Nvidia GeForce Now

Several Call Of Duty titles, such as Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and more, have been available on the GeForce Now service since 2021. Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 will be the second and third games from Activision Blizzard that will be introduced in this service. Additionally, indie titles like RAGE, RAGE 2, and Bang-On Balls: Chronicles will also make their way into this service.

This news barely surprises the fans because, in January 2021, Nvidia signed a deal with Microsoft to make Xbox PC games available to everyone eligible for the GeForce Now service. With the help of this cloud gaming feature, players can save internet data, storage, and a lot of money they could’ve spent on buying expensive setups.

With Nvidia's cloud service, players can play high-end games, such as CyberPunk 2077, Control, and more, in ultra settings, regardless of their PC specifications. Since the Nvidia servers handle the game processing part, subscribers can stream the game on their PCs without any headaches regarding performance issues. Some netizens say this will be the future of gaming, while others disagree. But that's a topic for later.

The only thing that has bothered players is that the developers haven’t made the game available for GeForce Now through Battle.net platform, limiting Overwatch 2's cloud gaming playerbase to Steam users. However, Nvidia has promised to add this feature as soon as possible.

How to play Overwatch 2 via Nvidia GeForce Now

Follow these steps if you wish to learn how to play the game with GeForce Now service:

Go to the Nvidia website and ensure the service is available in your region.

Navigate to the Play Now section and select the membership tier you wish to join.

Then, log in to your Nvidia account with the proper credentials.

You must download Native apps available for Windows, Mac OS, Android, and more.

Then, open the application and sign in once again if needed.

Go to the Settings option and add your Steam account from the Connections tab.

You can adjust the streaming quality according to your preference and internet speed.

Make sure Overwatch 2 is added to your Steam library.

Go to the Games section, find the game, and hit the Play button.

The app will then analyze your network and connect you to the GeForce NOW servers.

Once you’ve cleared this setup, you can enjoy the game.

