Overwatch 2 LC-202 error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Overwatch 2 seems to still be having issues with its in-game performance even a week after its servers went live more than a week ago.

From DDoS attacks to inhumane long queue times and system crashes, the new franchise entry has not exactly been a crowd-favorite since day one.

Even though Blizzard tried its best to solve some of the more pressing issues in the game, there are still some issues that have made their way through the cracks, one such incredibly annoying error is the LC-202.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Besides making progress on bug fixes & stabilization, we've got goodies to share with all players



Health Pack Weapon Charm

🏴‍☠️ Cursed Captain Reaper

2x Match XP weekends



It’s one of the harder issues to deal with in the title and usually occurs when there is an issue with either the game's servers or with the player’s internet connection itself.

However, the LC-202 error is solvable and you will just have to try a few things out to be able to fix it in their systems. Today’s guide will therefore go over all the how you will be able to solve this error in Overwatch 2.

Fixing the LC-202 error in Overwatch 2

To be able to fix the LC-202 error in Overwatch 2, here are a few things that you will be able to do.

1) Making sure that the Overwatch 2 servers are running perfectly

The first thing you will need to do when encountering the problem will be to check if the shooter’s servers themselves are healthy and running optimally. After the recent string of DDoS attacks and the frequent overflooding, the game's servers have been under a lot of stress.

Hence, errors like this have been popping up more often than not, which is why you will need to check for the server health on Blizzard’s official website, before logging into the game. If the servers are down or having problems with maintenance, you might just have to wait it out before they are properly online again.

2) Checking your network settings

The root of the error can be with your network settings as well, hence, one of the best ways to deal with the LC-202 error in Overwatch 2 will be to diagnose your internet connection and make sure that there are no background downloads going on when starting the game.

You can look to restart your modem, clear some cashe to help with the diagnosis, and then run the console’s in-built connection test to help weed out the issue.

3) Adding Overwatch 2 to the Windows Firewall

It’s likely that your in-built antivirus or Windows Firewall might be behind the LC-202 error in Overwatch 2. If that is the root cause of the issue, then you will be required to open the Firewall and Network Protection settings on your Windows Security.

Here you will be required to locate and click “Allow on the app through Firewall” and then locate the game files. By using this, you will be able to add the shooter to the Firewall exemption and launch the game.

If you are still having an issue with the LC-202 error in the shooter then you might just have to wait for Blizzard to patch out the problem in a future bug fix or submit a ticket to Blizzard Support.

