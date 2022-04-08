"Every additional map you've added since the launch of the game has been disliked": Overwatch 2 players want more than map reveals

Overwatch 2's beta testing is coming very soon at the end of April, and Blizzard has some major plans for it. One of the most important parts of the game will be its maps, and the developers have revealed some information. Many expect that there will be both new and reworked maps for the game.

Earlier on April 7, players were given a sneak peek of what's to come as battlefields in the sequel. While some were left impressed, few aren't happy with what has been shown.

Jack of Jokers @Anime_Dingo



I think your design philosophy around the launch maps was infinitely better than the ones that followed @PlayOverwatch Can we talk about how basically every additional map you've added since the launch of the game has been disliked?I think your design philosophy around the launch maps was infinitely better than the ones that followed @PlayOverwatch Can we talk about how basically every additional map you've added since the launch of the game has been disliked?I think your design philosophy around the launch maps was infinitely better than the ones that followed

Overwatch 2 will be the cultural successor to the first game, which has completely revamped the hero-shooter genre. After several delays, the sequel was announced, with the PvP beta coming on April 26.

To prepare for the occasion, the developers at Blizzard decided to discuss the philosophies of map designs. Unfortunately, while the designs looked impressive, many players were less than sold on the plans.

Overwatch 2 players are less than convinced with the new philosophy for map design

On April 8, Blizzard posted from their official Twitter account about their new map design philosophy. Certain plans are in motion to make each map feel different from the other.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



The Overwatch team discuss their design philosophy when creating new maps for Overwatch 2.



blizz.ly/3LO77XH “With each map, we are trying to find the ‘Golden Moment’ through the cities' architectures, culture, vision—and we want that to come across in our design.”The Overwatch team discuss their design philosophy when creating new maps for Overwatch 2. “With each map, we are trying to find the ‘Golden Moment’ through the cities' architectures, culture, vision—and we want that to come across in our design.”The Overwatch team discuss their design philosophy when creating new maps for Overwatch 2.👀 blizz.ly/3LO77XH https://t.co/wYlide9rKg

Curiously enough, not all the players are on board with Blizzard's plans. Some of it has to do with the announcements Blizzard has made. Another part of it has to do with the actual feasibility of the plans. There are additional areas of concern for the players, including the heroes.

The characters that players get to control and play with are a major forte in the game. One fan stated that it would have been better had Blizzard shown their work on the heroes for Overwatch 2. This is despite the fact that the developers have showcased some work previously related to the heroes.

ᴋᴇᴠʚїɞɴ ☁️🌱 @Tesshin_86 @PlayOverwatch Listen i'm happy that we're gettings news about the maps but how about you show us like re-designs of heroes or any of that nature? I don't think ppl really are that interested in these stuff @PlayOverwatch Listen i'm happy that we're gettings news about the maps but how about you show us like re-designs of heroes or any of that nature? I don't think ppl really are that interested in these stuff 😬

The poor history of certain maps added to Overwatch seems to have affected the memories of certain fans. Their biggest fear is over the fact that history could repeat itself with the second addition to the series.

Doom @mustardman66 @PlayOverwatch how about you design maps for gameplay design primarily and visuals second nobody cares about how they look when they are awful to play on @PlayOverwatch how about you design maps for gameplay design primarily and visuals second nobody cares about how they look when they are awful to play on

Some fans want a more immersive experience with the new game as the first game sometimes becomes repetitive. One fan shared their experiences of limiting themselves to a few matches because it gets boring after a while.

Sin:thetic Studios @xxFT13xx @PlayOverwatch @ItsYakiboii i hope OW2 brings something new to the table. i play here and there but can only do like 5-6 matches because its just the same thing over and over and its just boring. its a fun game, but yeah, just very repetitive. @PlayOverwatch @ItsYakiboii i hope OW2 brings something new to the table. i play here and there but can only do like 5-6 matches because its just the same thing over and over and its just boring. its a fun game, but yeah, just very repetitive.

Others have already declared that if Overwatch 2 is the same as the first game, it could spell trouble for the franchise as a whole.

𝘙𝘠𝘡𝘌 @9ryez @PlayOverwatch if ow 2 is legit exact same as ow 1 it's gonna be dead so i hope there's a change @PlayOverwatch if ow 2 is legit exact same as ow 1 it's gonna be dead so i hope there's a change

It seems that one player is already fed up with the number of times Blizzard has spoken about map designs.

Aj @thicc_onehere @PlayOverwatch Haven't y'all done this is 3 times in the past year @PlayOverwatch Haven't y'all done this is 3 times in the past year😭 https://t.co/EOgXmIOh6g

With new map designs containing other Italy-themed maps, one player asked about the rationale behind it.

There were further requests for Blizzard to show players the rework they have done on the heroes.

Not every fan is sold over the idea of Overwatch 2's plans for maps in the game. One fan asked how many maps will have a similar structure with neon lights attached to them.

Gumbo Supreme @deandingus2000



Seriously how many more maps are just going to be -City with neon lights glued on



Wheres the Artist who came up with Eichenwald or Illios. Wheres the original locations that arnt just regular done to death cities with neon @PlayOverwatch "With each map we continue to be artistically bankrupt"Seriously how many more maps are just going to be -City with neon lights glued onWheres the Artist who came up with Eichenwald or Illios. Wheres the original locations that arnt just regular done to death cities with neon @PlayOverwatch "With each map we continue to be artistically bankrupt"Seriously how many more maps are just going to be -City with neon lights glued onWheres the Artist who came up with Eichenwald or Illios. Wheres the original locations that arnt just regular done to death cities with neon

Given the gap between Overwatch 2 and its prequel, fans are hoping to see more changes. As far as the post about map design is concerned, one fan is less than impressed at the work done during this time, or the lack of it.

Polariz @SLC_North_star

Oh, you made some recolor skins to perfunctory us. @PlayOverwatch We have seen these maps in 2019. It seems that you haven't done anything new in nearly three years?Oh, you made some recolor skins to perfunctory us. @PlayOverwatch We have seen these maps in 2019. It seems that you haven't done anything new in nearly three years?Oh, you made some recolor skins to perfunctory us.

Finally, there have been accusations by some players over Blizzard's handling of issues in the past. One player added that it's quite surprising that Blizzard is yet to showcase what fans have been asking from them to be showcased.

DPad ➕ @DePadova @PlayOverwatch No matter how you try to paint it you can’t fix what you’ve destroyed with your community. Still refusing to show anything the remaining player base actually cares about. @PlayOverwatch No matter how you try to paint it you can’t fix what you’ve destroyed with your community. Still refusing to show anything the remaining player base actually cares about.

The PvP beta testing is set to commence on April 26 for players who have access to it. What will be interesting is to see how the maps will look in-game. The new game modes and reworked heroes will also be some other areas that will determine the potential success of Overwatch 2.

Edited by R. Elahi