"There is a chat bug that causes unexpected purchases" Overwatch 2 players voice concern as Blizzard refuses to refund bugged microtransactions

Overwatch 2 has only recently been released and has had a plethora of bugs and errors plaguing it since day one. The community is not pleased with the most recent developments that surfaced on the social media platform, Twitter, and has questioned Blizzard’s efforts.

A new chat bug was discovered in the most unpleasant way by an Overwatch 2 player while holding a conversation over the in-game text channel feature. The title has a lot of controls bound to the keyboard buttons. While it may be convenient to be able to navigate without touching the mouse, it has left a sour taste with this latest bug.

Let us take a look at what the Overwatch 2 community thinks about yet another bug as this one targets their precious in-game currency.

Overwatch 2 chat bug automatically purchases skin from store

B0l @Bolverk15 Blizzard saw Fallout 76 doxxing people and said 'hold my beer' Blizzard saw Fallout 76 doxxing people and said 'hold my beer' https://t.co/0pj9cVVtWO

Overwatch 2 has not had the most fluid of releases. Blizzard is busy addressing and taking down all the bugs and issues that are flooding their latest title. It is expected to face some difficulties, but the community is on edge after facing a never-ending list of issues in-game.

A Tweet surfaced from @Bolverk15 about a distasteful bug that Dracyoshi (Reddit name) faced in-game while communicating with a friend via the in-game chat feature.

Dracyoshi posted on Reddit about the bug that they had faced on the launch day itself. It included details about the Overwatch 2 store needing only the input of two “spacebars” in order to purchase and unlock cosmetics, should there be sufficient available in-game currency.

He further expanded on how Blizzard has refused to refund this purchase, which was caused due to an apparent chat bug. He further stated that Blizzard will be entertaining refund requests for in-game currency.

Players took to Twitter and voiced their opinions on how it should be considered illegal and fraudulent to not be able to avail refunds caused by in-game bugs and issues.

Another player reverted to it saying it cannot fall under the law since it is in-game currency and Blizzard is in the clear. The thin line that separates real money from in-game currency may be the saving grace for the company this time.

Another player, BrokenNock, commented on the original Reddit post about an acquaintance of the user facing the same issue. In this case, the game automatically unlocked a different skin.

The updated post on reddit does state that the bug was fixed and is currently safe for players to use the in-game chat feature. However, Blizzard still refuses to refund the purchase that happened due to this chat bug. This has created great unrest in the overall community and a sense of distrust as well.

creedlover44 @ilikepliers @Bolverk15 I am a legacy owner player and the game has not improved at all since ow1. The devs would release balance patches that had no real reason behind them, so much so that the decisions seemed random at best. Blizzard is the best game developer when it comes to ruining great products. @Bolverk15 I am a legacy owner player and the game has not improved at all since ow1. The devs would release balance patches that had no real reason behind them, so much so that the decisions seemed random at best. Blizzard is the best game developer when it comes to ruining great products.

Some players further commented that the new title is barely any different from the prequel and has only been revamped to increase influence. Seasoned players feel that Blizzard has only re-made the game and launched the same title, and introduced unnecessary changes.

Overwatch 2 came out on October 4 and has faced several server issues and in-game bugs. While Blizzard is trying to get ahead of all the issues, more bugs keep surfacing that have left the community in doubt and uncertainty.

