Overwatch 2 Season 10 end of season Twitch Drops: All rewards, how to earn, and more

As the 10th chapter is about to draw its conclusion, players can cherish the Overwatch 2 Season 10 end of season Twitch drops for free by watching any stream within the Overwatch 2 category. Those who are determined enough to finish their Battle Pass quickly will get a huge boost in their quest by collecting the freebies. Similar to other waves of Twitch Drops, this too will be a limited-time offer from June 15, 2024, to June 19, 2024.

That being said, this article will give players a brief idea of how to quickly get their hands on the Overwatch 2 Season 10 end of season Twitch drops.

All rewards available in Overwatch 2 Season 10 end of season Twitch Drops

Unlike other waves of freebies on the Purple platform, collecting Overwatch 2 Season 10 end of season Twitch Drops only contains Battle Pass tier skips. Here’s the only content available:

1 Battle Pass Tier Skip (per 2 hours)

The aforementioned freebie will help you acquire up to five tiers of Battle Pass. Meanwhile, you can watch any content creator streaming under the Overwatch 2 category. By doing so, you can perform a Battle Pass tier skip every two hours.

As the maximum limit is up to 10 hours, you can only acquire five tiers of Overwatch 2 Season 10 Battle Pass for free. Players are brimming with excitement as Blizzard has provided this opportunity to finish the Battle Pass quickly.

How to earn Overwatch 2 Season 10 end of season Twitch Drops

A snippet of Overwatch 2 Season 10 end of season Twitch Drops (Image via Twitch.tv)

As discussed earlier, players just have to head to Twitch.tv and watch any content creator streaming under the Overwatch 2 Category to earn Overwatch 2 Season 10 end of season Twitch Drops. Here’s a detailed time list in order to acquire all five Battle Pass tiers for free:

1 Battle Pass Tier - 2 hours of watch time

1 Battle Pass Tier - 2 hours of watch time

1 Battle Pass Tier - 2 hours of watch time

1 Battle Pass Tier - 2 hours of watch time

1 Battle Pass Tier - 2 hours of watch time

Hence, upon spending 10 hours of watch time, you can earn five Battle Pass Tiers. However, you must remember to link your Blizzard account with Twitch to acquire these Overwatch 2 Season 10 end of season Twitch drops.

Furthermore, if you're having trouble linking your Blizzard account with Twitch, here’s a quick guide:

Head to the Blizzard website.

Navigate to the Account section, followed by Account Settings.

Go to the Connections tab.

Head to the Twitch option and link your account by providing the proper credentials.

