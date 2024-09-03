Overwatch 2 Season 12 Patch Notes (September 3, 2024): Juno buffs, Winston nerfs, bug fixes, and more

Blizzard has released the Overwatch 2 Season 12 patch notes ahead of the game's mid-seasonal update. These changes have been targeted to improve the competitive balance within the title and help provide players with a diversified Hero meta. Quality-of-life changes and bug fixes have also been incorporated for players to enjoy a smoother gameplay experience.

This article will explore the Overwatch 2 Season 12 Patch Notes for September 3, 2024. To know more about all the changes, read below.

Overwatch 2 Season 12 Patch Notes (September 3, 2024)

As per the official blog, here are the Overwatch 2 Season 12 patch notes added on September 3, 2024:

Hero Updates

Winston

Tesla Cannon

Damage per second reduced from 75 to 70.

Ashe

The Viper

Reload per bullet increased from 0.2 to 0.25 seconds.

Primary fire damage reduced from 40 to 35.

Sombra

Virus

Damage over time reduced from 90 to 75.

Juno

Mediblaster

Fire rate increased from 14.3 to 15.5 (reverted to the 34 shots per second during the projectile volley).

Damage reduced from 8 to 7.5.

Healing reduced from 7 to 6.5.

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug that occasionally caused heroes to be pulled down during a ledge mantle with Overwatch 2 Season 12 Patch Notes.

Badges and Emblems are now correctly reflecting your player rank.

Fixed an issue that caused large FPS drops at the start and end of matches on PlayStation® 5 consoles.

Fixed a bug where the avoid list might not be respected during backfills.

Heroes

Doomfist

Fixed the stretched texture on Doomfist's BAST skin.

As evident from these changes, the majority of balance updates have been incorporated mostly for Heroes' weapons for the current season. The developers believe that Ashe and Winston have had their weapons overtuned for the past few seasons, and with this update, their kits have been nerfed to fit the ongoing meta.

Furthermore, Juno has been tuned even further and her damage and healing numbers have been tweaked back to their original state. However, the fire rate of her Mediblaster has been adjusted so that her DPS (Damage per second) and HPS (Heal per second) output remain the same.

Lastly, Sombra has seen a major nerf to her Virus ability. We believe this has been a widely requested change by Support mains, and the latter can finally have an easier time navigating the battlefield without having to worry about Sombra on their tails.

That's all there is to know about Overwatch 2 Season 12 patch notes for September 3, 2024. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

