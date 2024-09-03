  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Overwatch 2 Season 12 Patch Notes (September 3, 2024): Juno buffs, Winston nerfs, bug fixes, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 12 Patch Notes (September 3, 2024): Juno buffs, Winston nerfs, bug fixes, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 03, 2024 20:01 GMT
Overwatch 2 Season 12 patch notes
Juno in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard has released the Overwatch 2 Season 12 patch notes ahead of the game's mid-seasonal update. These changes have been targeted to improve the competitive balance within the title and help provide players with a diversified Hero meta. Quality-of-life changes and bug fixes have also been incorporated for players to enjoy a smoother gameplay experience.

This article will explore the Overwatch 2 Season 12 Patch Notes for September 3, 2024. To know more about all the changes, read below.

Overwatch 2 Season 12 Patch Notes (September 3, 2024)

As per the official blog, here are the Overwatch 2 Season 12 patch notes added on September 3, 2024:

Hero Updates

Winston

Tesla Cannon

  • Damage per second reduced from 75 to 70.

Ashe

The Viper

  • Reload per bullet increased from 0.2 to 0.25 seconds.
  • Primary fire damage reduced from 40 to 35.
also-read-trending Trending

Sombra

Virus

  • Damage over time reduced from 90 to 75.

Juno

Mediblaster

  • Fire rate increased from 14.3 to 15.5 (reverted to the 34 shots per second during the projectile volley).
  • Damage reduced from 8 to 7.5.
  • Healing reduced from 7 to 6.5.

Read more: Overwatch 2 Season 12 Battle Pass: All variants and is it worth buying?

BUG FIXES

General

  • Fixed a bug that occasionally caused heroes to be pulled down during a ledge mantle with Overwatch 2 Season 12 Patch Notes.
  • Badges and Emblems are now correctly reflecting your player rank.
  • Fixed an issue that caused large FPS drops at the start and end of matches on PlayStation® 5 consoles.
  • Fixed a bug where the avoid list might not be respected during backfills.

Heroes

Doomfist

  • Fixed the stretched texture on Doomfist's BAST skin.

Also read: Juno's recent buffs in Overwatch 2 Season 12 still leave her underpowered, here's why

As evident from these changes, the majority of balance updates have been incorporated mostly for Heroes' weapons for the current season. The developers believe that Ashe and Winston have had their weapons overtuned for the past few seasons, and with this update, their kits have been nerfed to fit the ongoing meta.

You might be interested in: 5 best Heroes to duo with Juno in Overwatch 2 Season 12

Furthermore, Juno has been tuned even further and her damage and healing numbers have been tweaked back to their original state. However, the fire rate of her Mediblaster has been adjusted so that her DPS (Damage per second) and HPS (Heal per second) output remain the same.

Lastly, Sombra has seen a major nerf to her Virus ability. We believe this has been a widely requested change by Support mains, and the latter can finally have an easier time navigating the battlefield without having to worry about Sombra on their tails.

That's all there is to know about Overwatch 2 Season 12 patch notes for September 3, 2024. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी